Blade Ball codes (January 2026) for free Wheel Spins, Sword Skins, and more

Blade Ball codes can help to speed up your progress, in this game of dodgeball with a deadly twist. You'll need to stay focused and get your timing just right to deflect the homing ball back towards your opponents, while developing strategies to ensure you come out on top.



The promos available here are mainly concentrated on free Wheel Spins, where you can win in-game currency and other helpful boosts, though others can unlock fresh Swords Skins to change your weapon appearance in this Roblox experience. If you're ready to block and deflect that red orb, then here are the codes for Blade Ball and how to redeem them.



If you're looking for some general rewards that can be applied to your avatar over all experiences, then take a look at the current Roblox promo codes.

All Blade Ball codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Wiggity.)

The following Blade Ball codes can be claimed for in-game awards:

RAMADAN – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin 4BVISITS – Bubble Wand sword skin

– Bubble Wand sword skin 2BTHANKS – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin SPOOKYSEASON – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin FROGS – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin ENERGYSWORDS – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin SHARKATTACK – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin SUMMERWHEEL – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin SUMMERSTARTSHERE – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin RNGEMOTES – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin GIVEMELUCK – x4 Luck Boost for 10 mins in AFK World

– x4 Luck Boost for 10 mins in AFK World GOODVSEVIL – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin DUNGEONSRELEASE – 50 Dungeon Runes

– 50 Dungeon Runes FREESPINS – Free Wheel Spin

As you can see, there are a decent number of codes for Blade Ball that are currently available, with most of them giving you a free Wheel Spin to win Coins and other handy boosts. There are also promos that unlock new Sword Skins, increase your luck, or give you additional in-game currency to spend.

How to redeem Blade Ball codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Wiggity.)

To redeem Blade Ball codes, you first need to win at least one match to unlock the options and stats, though you're up against low-level opponents so this shouldn't be too difficult. When the options become available, hit the EXTRA button on the top bar and then choose the CODES option from the menu that appears, to bring up the REDEEM CODE box to type in the promos. Because codes in Blade Ball are not case-sensitive, you don't need to worry about how you enter them as long as the correct letters and numbers are used.

Expired Blade Ball codes

5BVISITS – SPARKLERR sword skin

– SPARKLERR sword skin XMAS – 3 Reindeer Spins

– 3 Reindeer Spins DELAYBALL – Midas Thorn sword skin

– Midas Thorn sword skin BPTEAMS – 100 Shells

– 100 Shells DRAGONS – Dragon Ticket

– Dragon Ticket REBIRTHLTM – Rebirth FFA Ticket

– Rebirth FFA Ticket GOODVSEVILMODE – Free Crate

– Free Crate BATTLEROYALE – Storm Ticket

– Storm Ticket DUNGEONSUPDATE – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin 2BTHANKS – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin ELEMENTSPIN – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin LUNARNEWYEAR – 100 Lunar Coins

– 100 Lunar Coins LAVAFLOOR – Lava Ticket

– Lava Ticket TOURNAMENTSW – Tournament Ticket

– Tournament Ticket FALLINGLTM – Sky Ticket

– Sky Ticket GALAXYSEASON – 150 Stellar Stars

– 150 Stellar Stars ZEROGRAVITY – Zero Gravity Ticket

– Zero Gravity Ticket SENTINELSREVENGE – Free Dragon Spin

– Free Dragon Spin WINTERSPIN – Free Winter Spin

– Free Winter Spin HAPPYNEWYEAR – 2 New Year's Spins

– 2 New Year's Spins MERRYXMAS – 150 Cookies

– 150 Cookies LIVEEVENTS – Infinity for 30 mins

– Infinity for 30 mins FIXEDSPINS – 1 New Year's Spin

– 1 New Year's Spin 1.5BTHANKS – Ball on Stick sword skin

– Ball on Stick sword skin UPDATE.DAY – Comically Large Flashlight sword skin

– Comically Large Flashlight sword skin UPD250COINS – 250 Coins

– 250 Coins SERPENT_HYPE – Equinox Ball Kebab sword skin

– Equinox Ball Kebab sword skin VISITS_TY – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin HAPPYHALLOWEEN – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin 1BVISITSTHANKS – 1B Sword sword skin

– 1B Sword sword skin 3MLIKES – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin HALLOWEEN – Pumpkin Pie Blade sword skin

– Pumpkin Pie Blade sword skin WEEK4 – Remnant Sword sword skin

– Remnant Sword sword skin RRRANKEDDD – 200 Coins

– 200 Coins SORRY4DELAY – 160 Coins

– 160 Coins UPDATETHREE – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin 1MLIKES – 200 Coins

– 200 Coins HOTDOG10K – Hotdog Sword sword skin

– Hotdog Sword sword skin SITDOWN – 200 Coins

– 200 Coins 200KLIKES – 200 Coins

– 200 Coins 50000LIKES – 200 Coins

– 200 Coins 10000LIKES – 200 Coins

– 200 Coins 5000LIKES – 100 Coins

– 100 Coins ThxForSupport – Noob Sword sword skin

– Noob Sword sword skin 1000LIKES – 100 Coins

– 100 Coins FORTUNE – Free Wheel Spin

– Free Wheel Spin 10KFOLLOWERZ – Naturic Cutlass sword skin

– Naturic Cutlass sword skin 500K – 150 Coins

There are plenty of expired Blade Ball codes now, so if you attempt to redeem any of the above promos then you'll receive an error message. While the current codes seem to be sticking around for a while, they won't last forever so make sure you get them claimed as soon as you can.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without