Blade Ball codes (January 2026) for free Wheel Spins, Sword Skins, and more

Guides
published

Codes for Blade Ball provide plenty of free Wheel Spins, as well as new Sword Skins and Luck Boosts

Blade Ball codes
(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Wiggity.)
Blade Ball codes can help to speed up your progress, in this game of dodgeball with a deadly twist. You'll need to stay focused and get your timing just right to deflect the homing ball back towards your opponents, while developing strategies to ensure you come out on top.

The promos available here are mainly concentrated on free Wheel Spins, where you can win in-game currency and other helpful boosts, though others can unlock fresh Swords Skins to change your weapon appearance in this Roblox experience. If you're ready to block and deflect that red orb, then here are the codes for Blade Ball and how to redeem them.

If you're looking for some general rewards that can be applied to your avatar over all experiences, then take a look at the current Roblox promo codes.

All Blade Ball codes

The Blade Ball codes menu

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Wiggity.)

The following Blade Ball codes can be claimed for in-game awards:

  • RAMADAN – Free Wheel Spin
  • 4BVISITS – Bubble Wand sword skin
  • 2BTHANKS – Free Wheel Spin
  • SPOOKYSEASON – Free Wheel Spin
  • FROGS – Free Wheel Spin
  • ENERGYSWORDS – Free Wheel Spin
  • SHARKATTACK – Free Wheel Spin
  • SUMMERWHEEL – Free Wheel Spin
  • SUMMERSTARTSHERE – Free Wheel Spin
  • RNGEMOTES – Free Wheel Spin
  • GIVEMELUCK – x4 Luck Boost for 10 mins in AFK World
  • GOODVSEVIL – Free Wheel Spin
  • DUNGEONSRELEASE – 50 Dungeon Runes
  • FREESPINS – Free Wheel Spin

As you can see, there are a decent number of codes for Blade Ball that are currently available, with most of them giving you a free Wheel Spin to win Coins and other handy boosts. There are also promos that unlock new Sword Skins, increase your luck, or give you additional in-game currency to spend.

How to redeem Blade Ball codes

How to redeem Blade Ball codes through the menu

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Wiggity.)

To redeem Blade Ball codes, you first need to win at least one match to unlock the options and stats, though you're up against low-level opponents so this shouldn't be too difficult. When the options become available, hit the EXTRA button on the top bar and then choose the CODES option from the menu that appears, to bring up the REDEEM CODE box to type in the promos. Because codes in Blade Ball are not case-sensitive, you don't need to worry about how you enter them as long as the correct letters and numbers are used.

Expired Blade Ball codes

  • 5BVISITS – SPARKLERR sword skin
  • XMAS – 3 Reindeer Spins
  • DELAYBALL – Midas Thorn sword skin
  • BPTEAMS – 100 Shells
  • DRAGONS – Dragon Ticket
  • REBIRTHLTM – Rebirth FFA Ticket
  • GOODVSEVILMODE – Free Crate
  • BATTLEROYALE – Storm Ticket
  • DUNGEONSUPDATE – Free Wheel Spin
  • 2BTHANKS – Free Wheel Spin
  • ELEMENTSPIN – Free Wheel Spin
  • LUNARNEWYEAR – 100 Lunar Coins
  • LAVAFLOOR – Lava Ticket
  • TOURNAMENTSW – Tournament Ticket
  • FALLINGLTM – Sky Ticket
  • GALAXYSEASON – 150 Stellar Stars
  • ZEROGRAVITY – Zero Gravity Ticket
  • SENTINELSREVENGE – Free Dragon Spin
  • WINTERSPIN – Free Winter Spin
  • HAPPYNEWYEAR – 2 New Year's Spins
  • MERRYXMAS – 150 Cookies
  • LIVEEVENTS – Infinity for 30 mins
  • FIXEDSPINS – 1 New Year's Spin
  • 1.5BTHANKS – Ball on Stick sword skin
  • UPDATE.DAY – Comically Large Flashlight sword skin
  • UPD250COINS – 250 Coins
  • SERPENT_HYPE – Equinox Ball Kebab sword skin
  • VISITS_TY – Free Wheel Spin
  • HAPPYHALLOWEEN – Free Wheel Spin
  • 1BVISITSTHANKS – 1B Sword sword skin
  • 3MLIKES – Free Wheel Spin
  • HALLOWEEN – Pumpkin Pie Blade sword skin
  • WEEK4 – Remnant Sword sword skin
  • RRRANKEDDD – 200 Coins
  • SORRY4DELAY – 160 Coins
  • UPDATETHREE – Free Wheel Spin
  • 1MLIKES – 200 Coins
  • HOTDOG10K – Hotdog Sword sword skin
  • SITDOWN – 200 Coins
  • 200KLIKES – 200 Coins
  • 50000LIKES – 200 Coins
  • 10000LIKES – 200 Coins
  • 5000LIKES – 100 Coins
  • ThxForSupport – Noob Sword sword skin
  • 1000LIKES – 100 Coins
  • FORTUNE – Free Wheel Spin
  • 10KFOLLOWERZ – Naturic Cutlass sword skin
  • 500K – 150 Coins

There are plenty of expired Blade Ball codes now, so if you attempt to redeem any of the above promos then you'll receive an error message. While the current codes seem to be sticking around for a while, they won't last forever so make sure you get them claimed as soon as you can.

