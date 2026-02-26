The moon sun star door in Resident Evil Requiem is something you discover early in the Rhodes Hill care center. However, it's not something you'll clear quickly as it'll take a good 5-6 hours to finally open.

It might look like one door, but it's the main puzzle for the entire opening area and finally getting open comprises of numerous smaller puzzles, side objectives, and other tasks to complete. Once it's done, the Rhodes Hill care center is technically over and you can move on.

For that reason there is no short answer here beyond 'complete the first act of the RE Requiem'. However, I can outline what that actually involves and point you in the right direction, so you can stay focused on it and not get distracted or sidetracked by all the other stuff you can do along the way.

Moon Sun Star Door puzzle solution in Resident Evil Requiem

The first clue on how to open the moon sun star door in Resident Evil Requiem can be found in the Guard Office save room, where you'll find a magazine showing three people who work at the care center, represented by sun, moon, and star symbols. Each of their offices contains one of three quartz ornaments you'll need to place in the door to open it.

However, doing that took me about 5-6 hours to almost fully explore the care center and get everything I needed. Although in terms of how long it takes to complete Resident Evil Requiem, I was being fairly completionist, as well as working it all out from scratch. If you're not trying to find every single item in the game, and follow the steps below so you stay on target, I reckon you can do it in half that time.

Here's everything you need to do to get the sun moon star door open in Resident Evil Requiem:

Head to the Guard Office save room and go downstairs, where you'll meet an important character and find a dead body with the Resident Evil Requiem West wing keycard. The keycard will let you reach the kitchen, passing a Resident Evil Requiem Unicorn Door you can't open yet. You'll also need to sneak past a zombie chef using a trolley. Keep exploring until you reach the next floor and find the Chairman's office, past the Bar and Lounge (there's a West Wing map you can grab on the wall just before the bar that will make life easier as well). In the Chairman's office you'll find a Unicorn Trinket Box that will give you what you need open the Unicorn Door you passed earlier (which will be important later), but more importantly you'll find the first of three Resident Evil Requiem puzzle boxes. To open it you'll need to find the pencil in the back office (look out for the zombie) and use it on the notepad with a torn page on the table to get the code Moon Sun Star Moon. Enter that into the puzzle box and you'll get the Moon Quartz for the door.

Getting the Moon quartz for the door is fairly easy because it's a pretty direct route to finding it, and there's not too much to distract you. Getting the second and third quartz can be more complicated though, because there's more to do, more to explore, and the puzzles for each can overlap. So if you're not careful you can end up working through both objectives at once up to a point. However, you can't get the third quartz until you complete the second, and you won't know that until you actually do.

So to avoid confusion and stay on track, here's the order of things you need to do to get the second and third quartz for the door:

Use the gem you got from the Unicorn Trinket Box to open the Unicorn Door near the kitchen. That unlocks an upgrade room where you can spend the Antique coins you find. You'll also find the East Wing Key Card by examining a severed arm at the back of the room. Use the East Wing Key Card to access that side of the care center, and explore until you find the examination room and the Resident Evil Requiem body without organs. Make a note that for later but for now pick up the Hemolytic Injector and learn how that works. This will start a small section that teaches you about blood analytics and unlock some crafting options. Now find the Waiting Room and use the stairs there to go up a floor to reach the Lead Researcher's Office. Here you'll find a second puzzle box and a note saying the key to the padlock has been lost and you'll need to get a corrosive in the conference room to melt it off. At this point, if you take a left out of the office you'll find a Level 1 Wristband that will let you access some new areas, but you'll also meet a new large zombie that will now wander the halls causing problems. Lose the large zombie and double back to where you found the Level 1 Wristband and carry on to find the conference room where the corrosive is stored. There's a fair bit of combat in the conference room so prepare as best you can, and once it's clear pick up the corrosive from the back room. Head back to the Lead Researchers Office where you'll trigger a cutscene, and once that's done use the corrosive to remove the padlock on the puzzle box. There are three pictures of the box in the room but you want the two that only show half the code at a time, as combining those will give you the code Star Sun Moon Sun. That will open the box and get you the Sun Quartz, and a code to open an Organ Transport Box we'll get shortly.

You now have everything you need to get the third and final quartz, which is a more complicated and drawn out process:

Using the Level 1 Wristband you got by the Lead Researchers Office means you can now open a level 1 door near the kitchen, where you'll find the Custodian's Office and an East Wing Map just outside the door. Inside the Custodian's Office you'll find a wrench that will let you get inside the Resident Evil Requiem cold storage door, which I'll get to later. For now, carry on past the Custodian's Office to reach the garage where you'll find a truck with an Organ Storage Box. With the code for the Organ Box you found earlier with the Sun Quartz you'll be able to open it to get some Artificial Lungs. However, a whole bunch of stuff will happen when you try to leave so be ready. Once you're out of the garage, go and get the Artificial Heart from Cold Storage, at the bottom of the stairs you used to reach the Chairman's office and the first Quartz. If you haven't tried already, attempting to open the Cold Storage door will break the crank, hence needing the wrench to get inside, where you'll find an Artificial Heart. Take both the artificial organs to the organless body and place them inside to bring it to life. Make it dead again and you'll be able to get a Level 2 Wristband. Using this new wristband you can now open a Level 2 door between the Blood Lab and the Waiting Room. In this new area you'll find the Security Manager's Office and the third and final puzzle box. The code for this box is on the desk next to the dead security manager, along with a Level 3 Wristband. However, the box is unreadable so you'll need to use the new wristband to free Grace and use her Braille reading skills.

At this point you'll need to get Emily out of her cell, but doing so will release a whole load of zombies between you and the puzzle box you want her to read. You'll have to leave her in the Guard Office save room to clear the way before you can take her to the puzzle box.

At this point Emily will open the box and get the Star Quartz. However, this will trigger an inescapable sequence of events that I won't spoil but will leave you with no option but to playthrough everything that then happens. That could take a couple of hours but, once it's done, you'll get the final quartz you need to open the moon sun star door in Resident Evil Requiem.

You'll now want to make sure you've done everything you want to in the Care Center as, while opening the door won't lock you out immediately, the point at which that will happen isn't clearly communicated once you leave. So, it's best to assume you're not coming back once you leave and make sure you're happy to move on.

