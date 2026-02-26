Where to find Resident Evil Requiem antique coins

You'll start finding Antique Coins in Resident Evil Requiem once you reach the medical center. You can then use them to buy upgrades, but only if you have enough, which means you want to find as many as you can.



Most antique coins can be found lying around, with only a few locked away, literally, in safes. You'll be able to buy three of the four available upgrades with just the ones you can find in the open, but if you want all the upgrades you will need to find the Resident Evil Requiem safe codes to get at the locked away ones.

Resident Evil Requiem antique coin locations

(Image credit: Capcom)

So far I've found 18 antique coins in Resident Evil Requiem, which will be more than enough for the upgrades you can buy with them below. The majority can be found lying around, with a few in safes and two you can get from killing two specific zombies.

Here's all the antique coins I've found in Resident Evil Requiem and where to get them:

Nurses' Station, one coin - There's a coin on top of the locker by the trolley which you can climb on to reach it, before moving the trolley to get the toolbox you need for the fuse in Resident Evil Requiem. Guard Station save room, one coin - There's a coin on the desk just as you go through the door. Bar & Lounge, five coins - There's one coin on the piano keyboard. You'll get another for killing the singing zombie, and there are three in the safe behind the bar. On a table by a lamp between the filing room and cold storage, one coin - This is just before the stairs up. In the Parlour, two coins - Once you've opened the Unicorn door, you'll access the Parlour and find one coin on the roulette table and another on the bar when you smash the small green pot and the vase. Waiting Room, three coins - There's a coin on the small table you see when you immediately enter the waiting room, and another two in the open safe behind the reception counter. In the stairwell after the Waiting room, one coin - In the stairwell that goes up from the waiting room to the Lead Researcher's Office there's a coin on the coffee table, near one of the Resident Evil Requiem Mr Raccons . Conference Room, one coin - You'll get a coin for killing the singing zombie you'll encounter in the conference room. Examination Room, three coins - You'll get three coins for opening the safe in the examination room next to the Resident Evil Requiem body without organs.

Find all of those and you'll have 18 coins, which will be enough to get all the upgrade rewards below with one spare for NG+.

Resident Evil Requiem antique coin rewards

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll be able to spend your hard earned antique coins when you find the parlour. You'll do this by opening the Unicorn door in Resident Evil Requiem.

Inside you'll find four locked cabinets, with the following rewards you can then unlock by spending the appropriate amount of coins:

Resident Evil Requiem hip pouch - 3 coins

- 3 coins Stabilizer (increases gun handling and power) - 4 coins

(increases gun handling and power) - 4 coins Steroids (increases max health) - 4 coins

(increases max health) - 4 coins Override Manual (increases blood collector's capacity by 50) - 6 coins

In the list above I've found 18 coins, and you only need to 17 to buy all the upgrades. So you shouldn't have to worry about what to choose, because you can buy them all eventually. The hip pouch is probably the best one to get first though, given Grace's woefully undersized inventory.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.