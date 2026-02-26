Where to find Resident Evil Requiem hip pouches and increase your inventory

Finding all Resident Evil Requiem hip pouches will drastically increase your inventory size as Grace. Not being able to carry much is one of her main weaknesses, so these little extra bags are invaluable, letting you add two slots to your inventory for each one you can find. There are four in total to get, adding a whole two rows to your starting capacity. Each one you find means less time ferrying things back to your stash to make room for other things.

All Resident Evil Requiem hip pouches locations

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll only need to buy the first hip pouch in the parlor you can access behind the Resident Evil Requiem Unicorn Door, using the antique coins you'll find as you explore. That one is set up as an unmissable thing you have to find as part of your basic progression. The other three are quite hard, but not impossible, to miss. So check all the locations below to make sure you don't miss any.

You get your first hip pouch as an unlockable upgrade in the Care Center Parlour on the first floor. It'll cost 3 coins. There's a hip pouch in the Level 1 locked door in the ground floor Care Center Filing Room storeroom. You'll need to get the Level 1 wrist band to get it. There's a hip pouch you can reach in the Care Center Basement Processing area, in a room behind the forklift you can raise. The last Hip Pouch is in the first Umbrella crate you can reach and open in the Ark Bioweapon Repository 05.

Each one will add two boxes to your inventory, so the eight in total you can will double what you can carry as Grace, which is hugely useful. Leon, with his massive magic briefcase, doesn't have such problems so you won't have to worry about finding any as him. Unfortunately these inventory upgrades don't carry over so you'll need to get them each playthrough, but the extra slots you get each time will always be useful.

