Where to get Dead Island 2 fuses and how to use them

Dead Island 2 fuses are consumable items that you'll need to insert into the many open fuseboxes you find around Hell-A, to reactivate circuits and open doors to otherwise inaccessible areas. These secure Dead Island 2 caches are full of loot, which will definitely help to keep you stocked up for your adventure, but the locked doors protecting them can't be opened with Dead Island 2 keys. A different method is required instead, so here's what you need to know about tracking down Dead Island 2 fuse locations.

How to get Dead Island 2 fuses

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Dead Island 2 fuses are handy consumables that are exclusively available from Traders, so you won't find them lying around as loot. You'll usually encounter these sellers in areas close to Dead Island 2 fast travel spots, but there is one that can be met 'in the wild' as well. We picked up fuses from Traders in the following locations:

Beverly Hills: Roxanne's House - Roger

Beverly Hills: Red House on north side - Francesca

Bel-Air: Emma's Mansion - Carlos

Hollywood Boulevard: Re-Aging Clinic - Todd

The Pier: Lifeguard HQ - Ezekiel

Venice Beach: Blue Crab Grill - Kai

Venice Beach: The Tower - W.O. Rodriguez

Ocean Avenue: Serling Hotel - Dougie

Dead Island 2 fuses only cost $1,500 each, and you can carry a maximum of three at a time in your inventory, so it's always worth stocking up on them when you're passing a Trader so you can use them while out and about.

Where are the Dead Island 2 fuse locations?

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

To find Dead Island 2 fuse locations where you can use them to open locked rooms, open up your map and take a look for the fuse icons as shown in the image above. Any fuseboxes you've passed near will be tagged on the map, and sometimes you'll also see a question mark icon which will turn out to be a fusebox if you go and investigate it. Once you've used a fuse to open the door, the icon will gray out with a green tick over the top of it.

How to use fuses in Dead Island 2

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

To use fuses in Dead Island 2, you need to have at least one of those consumable items in your inventory, then approach an open fusebox as shown above and interact with it. This place the fuse inside, which will in turn open a nearby door or shutter so you can now access a previously locked off area. Be warned that there are almost always zombies inside, along with traps so watch out for tripwires rigged up to shotguns – you can disarm these by luring the zombies into them, shooting the tripwires, or carefully approaching and disarming the rigged shotguns if you can reach them.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Once you've made the fuse room safe, you'll find plenty of consumables and parts to hoover up as you search around, to bolster your suppliers. However, the highlight is always the Zombproof Slayer Hoard crate, which you can interact with to open up and receive a new Dead Island 2 weapon to add to your arsenal. This will be matched to your current level, and is ready to equip with some Dead Island 2 perks to turn it into a deadly slaying tool.

