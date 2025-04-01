All Atomfall Pneumatic Dispatch Tubes locations

The Atomfall Pneumatic Dispatch Tubes locations are exactly what you need if you want to consistently access your stash. Your inventory space in Atomfall is incredibly limited, with just 12 consumable and four weapon slots, which means you'll constantly be maxing it out. Thankfully, the Pneumatic Dispatch Tubes allow you to store excess loot, and they're handily placed throughout the map in places you're likely to encounter plenty of combat.

Knowing exactly where they are is a huge help though, so you can quickly divert to your nearest one and stock up on weapons and healing items. So without further ado, here's where to find all of the Pneumatic Dispatch Tubes in Atomfall across four regions in the game.

Slatten Dale Pneumatic Dispatch Tube locations

(Image credit: Rebellion)

There are three Pneumatic Dispatch Tubes in Slatten Dale, all of which are located in bunkers:

1. Bunker L7 Pneumatic Dispatch Tube

Co-ordinates: 27.7E, 71.9N

The first Pneumatic Dispatch Tube you'll probably find is in Bunker L7, which you can see almost immediately after leaving the building you wake up in at the start of the game. Head inside and to the room at the back on the right-hand side to find it, but beware of the Feral in the room on the opposite side.

2. Bunker L5 Pneumatic Dispatch Tube

Co-ordinates: 31.8E, 75.4N

Another Pneumatic Dispatch Tube is in Bunker L5, which is underneath the radio tower in the Outlaw camp. There are loads of Outlaws around though, so be ready for a fight. The tube is inside the bunker, at the end of where you enter, then on your left.

3. Bunker L6 Pneumatic Dispatch Tube

Co-ordinates: 26.5E, 77.1N

The third and final Pneumatic Dispatch Tube in Slatten Dale is in Bunker L6, which can be found at the Waterwheels. You can find this area by heading down the hill when you emerge at the start of the game, then following the stream. Head into the bunker and turn right when inside to find the tube.

Skethermoor Pneumatic Dispatch Tube locations

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Skethermoor has four Pneumatic Dispatch Tubes, again all located within different bunkers and buildings.

1. Protocol Workshop Pneumatic Dispatch Tube

Co-ordinates: 38.0E, 77.3N

The first Pneumatic Dispatch Tube in Skethermoor is one you'll encounter fairly quickly if you're hunting for the Atomfall Signal Redirector, as it's inside the Protocol Workshop. From the Wyndham gate, hug the perimeter wall on the left-hand side until you encounter the hatch marked Access L3. The tube is in the second room, directly ahead of you, but beware of the Protocol soldiers who will shoot on sight, even if you have a pass from Captain Sims.

2. Protocol Field Station Pneumatic Dispatch Tube

Co-ordinates: 41.2E, 74.9N

The next Pneumatic Dispatch Tube is in the final location you need to visit to get your hands on a Signal Redirector. Sneak behind the Protocol soldiers and enter this bunker, then head to the very end of the long corridor in front of you and take an immediate right to find the tube. Again, the place is teeming with Protocol soldiers who will be hostile.

3. Vehicle Storage Bunker Pneumatic Dispatch Tube

Co-ordinates: 43.3E, 74.7N

Over to the east of Skethermoor is the Vehicle Storage Bunker, found in the Greenhouses area and marked with Access L1. Head inside and the Pneumatic Storage Tube is immediately in front of you and to the left, opposite the showers.

4. Skethermoor Prison

Co-ordinates: 41.1E, 70.8N

Finally, the fourth tube in Skethermoor is in the prison. This is much easier to access if you have permission from Captain Sims to be there, because if you don't, every single Protocol soldier will be hostile and there are a lot of them. Either way, enter the first room on your right as you enter the prison and you'll find the tube in the office room.

Casterfell Woods Pneumatic Dispatch Tube locations

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Casterfell Woods has another three Pneumatic Dispatch Tubes, all found in the northern part of the map.

1. Bunker L9 Pneumatic Dispatch Tube

Co-ordinates: 23.3E, 90.6N

You've got a bit of a trek from the Wyndham entrance to Casterfell Woods to find any of the Pneumatic Dispatch Tubes, but the first you'll likely encounter if you stick to the main road is in Bunker L9. It's a little beyond the radio tower in the region, but keep an eye out for both Druids and Ferals alike. Enter the big bunker doors and you'll find the tube inside on your left.

2. Casterfell Dam Data Store Pneumatic Dispatch Tube

Co-ordinates: 22.5E, 92.4N

Further north from Bunker L9 is the Casterfell Dam Data Store, where you'll need to find the entrance to the security room. Head north from the bunker and you'll find some stairs. Take a right at the top, squeeze through the fence ahead, then head down the slope past the rubble to find the entrance. Head inside, clamber through the crawlspace into the security room, and the tube is inside.

3. Remote Bunker Pneumatic Dispatch Tube

Co-ordinates: 28.0E, 91.6N

The third and final Pneumatic Dispatch Tube in Casterfell Woods is in the very north-east corner of the map where you'll find the bunker hatch marked with Access L10 at the top of a hill. Head in and voila, another tube.

The Interchange Pneumatic Dispatch Tube locations

The Interchange, thanks to its layout, has the highest number of Pneumatic Dispatch Tubes, with seven in total. Here's a quick run through of where to find each of them:

In the Central Processor, initially accessible through the Wyndham Interchange entrance.

Just inside each of the four main entrances, you'll find four tubes: Wyndham Village, Slatten Dale, Skethermoor, Casterfell Woods.

The other two are found in and around Medical, which is also where you'll encounter Thralls, some of the toughest enemies in the game.

That's it for all of the Pneumatic Dispatch Tube locations in Atomfall, with 17 in total so you can access you stash from the various regions.

For more locations, check out where to find the Atomfall Metal Detector and all of the Atomfall gnomes, along with how to open the Forgotten Cellar door in Atomfall to progress the Lead there.