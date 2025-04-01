All Atomfall gnomes locations in Wyndham Village

There are 15 Atomfall gnomes in total, all of which can be found within Wyndham Village. Finding and destroying ten of them will net you the Orna Mental trophy or achievement, but these cheeky chaps are not easy to find. They're small, hidden, and you need to destroy them without attracting the attention of the Protocol soldiers around every corner lest they get angry with you for being hostile.

The Orna Mental trophy or achievement is the only reward you get for destroying these garden gnomes, as unfortunately there's no in-game treasure at the end of the hunt, but for completionists, finding them all is another thing to tick off the list. So here are all 15 Atomfall gnome locations in Wyndham.

All Atomfall gnomes locations

(click to expand map) (Image credit: Rebellion)

All of the Atomfall gnome locations are marked on the map above, but for more specifics, here's the full list:

1. Elderly woman's porch

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Co-ordinates: 30.5E, 78.9N

Under the assumption you're entering Wyndham through the Slatten Dale entrance, the very first garden gnome location you'll likely stumble upon is the one in the porch of the house where the elderly woman is being kicked out. You can't destroy it right away because the Protocol soldiers kick off, but you can return here later and find it on the side of the porch.

2. Church tower

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Co-ordinates: 33.2E, 78.7N

Next up is the church where, if you haven't visited it yet, you'll have a discovery to make as you meet Vicar McHenry for the first time. It's pretty obvious to see because it's the tallest building in the village, so just continue following the path down the hill. Head to the back of the church, climb the stairs and the ladder, then you'll be at the very top. You'll find a gnome on the wall, just watch out for the bats.

3. Village hall

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Co-ordinates: 33.4E, 79.2N

Head down the road to the village hall and there's a gnome to find behind the building. This one is hiding next to a milk churn, which may also have a villager leaning on it, so be careful not to punch them.

4. Grendel's Head pub

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Co-ordinates: 34.2E, 79.5N

Next up, the Grendel's Head pub, which is just a little further along the road. This gnome is positioned right against the wall as you leave the front door of the pub, or come up through the cellar.

5. June's Little Tea Room

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Co-ordinates: 34.6E, 80.4N

A stone's throw from the pub is June's Little Tea Room, which has been seized by Protocol. This means that if you step inside, you'll be trespassing, so don't let any guards see you. Thankfully, while there is worthwhile loot inside, this gnome is on the window ledge outside so you don't need to risk being seen to smash it.

6. Alley steps

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Co-ordinates: 35.1E, 79.6N

This one's at the top of a small nondescript staircase that leads down to an inaccessible doorway. From June's Little Tea Room, head east and you'll spot an alleyway between two buildings. This gnome is down there.

7. The Fold wooden bridge

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Co-ordinates: 33.9E, 81.1N

Head back the way you came then cross the town square to the opposite corner. You'll see a road sign for The Fold, with a wooden bridge behind it. Jump off the left-hand side of the bridge to find this gnome sat on a windowsill.

8. Casterfell Woods bus stop

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Co-ordinates: 32.5E, 81.8N

Head down the path leading to Casterfell Woods and you'll encounter a bus stop on your right. Check under the bench to find another gnome.

9. Mereview Hotel sofa

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Co-ordinates: 31.2E, 82.4N

Keep following the road and you'll find the Mereview Hotel. To the left-hand side of it is a red sofa with the ninth gnome atop.

10. House south of the Boathouse

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Co-ordinates: 35.9E, 81.8N

The boathouse is the big ol' building in the north-east corner of Wyndham, and while there isn't too much to find there, if you head south to the cluster of dilapidated buildings nearby, you'll find this gnome at the corner of one of them.

11. Bridge grate

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Co-ordinates: 35.5E, 80.6N

From the last gnome, head further south until you find a doorway out of Wyndham that isn't in operation (DLC…?). Take a right and follow the path until you come to the bridge over the stream. This gnome is hiding on the other side of the wall.

12. Perimeter bench

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Co-ordinates: 36.9E, 79.6N

Go back to that unused doorway and continue heading north, following the perimeter wall. You'll eventually find a small bench with this gnome on top.

13. Dirt mound

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Co-ordinates: 36.3E, 79.5N

On the other side of the buildings here are the Mill Grounds, where you'll find a dirt mound with a small shed – a makeshift bomb shelter. There's a gnome in the small divot on one side.

14. Picnic table

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Co-ordinates: 36.4E, 78.1N

Keep heading south from here until you find a picnic table in a grassy clearing. You can grab this gnome from the top of it.

15. Skethermoor entrance garage

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Co-ordinates: 35.5E, 77.5N

Finally, the last gnome is found in a garage next to the Skethermoor entrance. Cross the river and follow the path to the very south-east corner of Wyndham. Climb over the fence and wall, head inside the back door, and this gnome is next to a wicker basket amidst plenty of other loot.

Of course, you only need to find ten of these 15 gnomes to net the trophy or achievement, and there unfortunately isn't any reward for finding all of them, other than the satisfaction of hearing their high-pitched yell each time you smash one of the garden-dwellers.

Are you looking for more essential guides? Then learn where to find the Atomfall Signal Redirector, how to get into the Forgotten Cellar, and all of the best Atomfall skills to unlock first.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.