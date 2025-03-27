You'll be wondering how to get the Signal Redirector in Atomfall almost as soon as you wake up in the Lake District, because there's a junction box that requires this tool in the same bunker you come round in. You'll continue encountering these boxes, all of which require a Signal Redirector to access, as you explore the quarantine zone.

There are two ways to get your hands on a Signal Redirector in Atomfall, although one requires considerably more investment than the other as it comes during an investigation that has some irreversible consequences. If you want to get the Atomfall Signal Redirector as quickly as possible, then here's what you need to do.

Where to find the first Atomfall Signal Redirector

One Atomfall Signal Redirector can be found inside Windfall's Crate, which is inside the Protocol Field Station in Skethermoor. However, to access this, you'll need to first get your hands on the Windfall Key. You can discover leads for this – The Little Tea Room and The Windfall Shipment – but they aren't required, so here's the quickest route to getting the Signal Redirector:

Go to the Protocol Workshop in Skethermoor, coordinates 38.0E, 77.4N. If you enter Skethermoor through Wyndham Village, just hug the northern border until you find it. The hatch to enter is marked with Access L3 on the outside. Protocol soldiers are plentiful inside, and even if you have the blessing of Captain Sims, they'll still shoot you on sight because you're trespassing here. Inside the workshop, head through the door at the end, take a right, then go left to enter the bathroom. Squeeze through the gap into a stall and climb over the ledge. Here, you'll find the corpse of a chap called Windfall, slumped against a wall. Alongside a note, you'll find the Windfall Keycard. Bingo.

The note tells you to go to the Protocol Field Station in Skethermoor, so off you pop.

The next bunker, marked with Access L2 on the outside, can be found at 41.3E, 74.9N. This time however, it's also guarded by soldiers on the surface. You can easily get past them by sneaking behind and through the gate, but it's an extra level of caution you need to take. Once again, this bunker is full of Protocol soldiers, so you can either take them all down guns blazing or sneak through to find the Signal Redirector. Head all the way down the long tunnel to the end and you'll spy a pneumatic tube on your right and another corridor to the left. Take that left turn and look for a green door, again on your left. In the far corner you'll find a note, "A Crate From the Windfall Shipment?", and a BARD supply box called "Windfall's Crate". Inside is a Training Stimulant, First Aid Kit, and the all-important Signal Redirector.

You can test out the Signal Redirector straight away as there are two switches to use it on within the Protocol Field Bunker, but if you're unsure how it works, we've explained it in more detail at the bottom of this guide.

Where to find the second Atomfall Signal Redirector

If you don't fancy trespassing in two Protocol bunkers and killing a bunch of soldiers to obtain the Signal Redirector, you can also obtain one as part of an investigation. However, this also mostly takes place in Skethermoor. Here's what you need to do:

As you explore Wyndham and the quarantine zone at large, you'll learn about Dr. Garrow, who has been locked up by Protocol in Skethermoor Prison. To cut a long story short, she has the other Signal Redirector. If you gain the trust of Captain Sims in Wyndham by feeding him information about the townsfolk – the easiest way to do this is to simply tell him there's been a murder in the church – he'll ask you to go and interrogate Dr. Garrow. This will also give you a pass that prevents Protocol soldiers from being hostile towards you in both the surrounding camp and the prison itself. None of that is essential however, so if you want to avoid siding with Protocol at all, go to Skethermoor Prison at 41.1E, 70.8N. Inside, head into the room at the bottom of the stairs and grab the Security Keycard and open the gate to the Holding Cells with the panel. The Prisoner Transfer: Diane Garrow note on the desk here will also inform you that she's being kept at the very back of the facility in solitary confinement, and that you can find an "unknown electrical device" in the Restricted Access Security storage cupboard. If you have permission to be in the prison then you can waltz right through the doors and out the other end of the Holding Cells. Go through the door marked Lower Floor, head down the stairs, then through the door across the bridge. It's worth noting that while it isn't required to get the Signal Redirector, we'd recommend spending some time exploring Skethermoor Prison since you won't be shot at for doing so and there's plenty of loot to be found. There's a chance that your interaction with Dr. Garrow may turn everyone hostile, which means exploring the base later on is much more difficult. When you're in the Restricted Access area, you'll find Dr. Garrow in a cell in the middle of the floor. She'll tell you that you'll need the Signal Redirector to help her escape. Find the Security room and head inside. The Signal Redirector is sitting on a shelf, just waiting to be picked up. Voila!

After this, it's your call what you do. If you want to free Dr. Garrow as she requests, use the Signal Redirector on the switch inside a nearby room which you must climb up to a ledge to get inside. This will open the door to the Control Room, where you can flip a lever to free all of the prisoners in the facility, and as a result, the Protocol guards will turn hostile and escaping will be a much tougher task. Alternatively, you can speak to her again then return to Captain Sims to remain on his side.

How to use the Atomfall Signal Redirector

Much like the Metal Detector when you're near a buried cache, the Signal Redirector will buzz when there's a signal box nearby to use the tool on. Equip it with Triangle/Y, aim at the box with L2/LT, then when you're close enough and it's highlighted in white, press R2/RT to switch the signal.

Signal boxes with two outputs will flip between the two, however some have three outputs, so make sure you're activating the power for the correct thing. You can follow the yellow cables coming out of the box if you're unsure what each of them will do.

