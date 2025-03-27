How to open the Forgotten Cellar door in Atomfall

Guides
By published

How to get the Atomfall Forgotten Cellar key for the cellar in St. Katherine's Church

The Forgotten Cellar door beneath St. Katherine&#039;s Church in Atomfall.
(Image credit: Rebellion)

If you're wondering how to unlock the Forgotten Cellar in Atomfall, don't worry, you're definitely not the only one. Atomfall is full of locked doors that require various keys, and this church cellar door in Wyndham is no different. Located in the basement of St. Katherine's Church, where Vicar McHenry and Pamela Shaw can be found contemplating the murder, is this locked door, which some folks have claimed they can hear noises behind.

So where is the Church Cellar Key and how do you get into the Atomfall Forgotten Cellar? Here's everything you need to know, including what's behind the door.

Where to find the Atomfall Church Cellar Key

The Church Cellar Key on the floor in Medical in The Interchange in Atomfall.

(Image credit: Rebellion Developments / Future)

The short answer is that the Atomfall Church Cellar Key can be found inside the Medical facility within The Interchange. As you enter Medical, take a right-hand turn at the reception desk, then take another immediate right down a corridor with a bright light at the end and a brown rug on the floor. Next to the "Holder is Up To Something" audio log, you'll find the Church Cellar Key, which opens the Forgotten Cellar in St. Katherine's Church.

To reach Medical in The Interchange however, you must enter via the Slatten Dale entrance to the building that is central to everything happening in Atomfall. Once you've restored power to Data Store Charlie, you can find the entrance to Medical between Data Store Alpha and Charlie, though you'll likely have some Ferals and/or Outlaws to kill along the way. Be careful once you're in Medical too, because the place is crawling with Thralls, one of the toughest enemies in the game.

Atomfall Forgotten Cellar explained

Speaking with Dr. Alan Holder in the Forgotten Cellar in Atomfall.

(Image credit: Rebellion Developments / Future)

When you have the Atomfall Church Cellar Key, you can return to Wyndham and unlock the door. What's behind it? Well, only one Dr. Alan Holder. The scientist is studying the effects of the spores and, as a result, possesses some impressively blue eyes. He tasks you with returning to Medical and acquiring Sample One, so he can continue studying and hopefully put an end to the quarantine.

He also has the Experimental Inoculation available for you, which will grant you the Infection Resistance Skill, along with providing access to both Radiation Resistance and Healing Boost, which are considered two of the best Atomfall Skills to have. There are also four Training Stimulants to be found back here, so there's plenty of good stuff to be had.

Looking for more Atomfall help? Make sure you follow our guide on how to get the Atomfall Signal Redirector if you don't have one already, and our Atomfall tips cover a lot of info you might not know already.

Ford James
Ford James

Give me a game and I will write every "how to" I possibly can or die trying. When I'm not knee-deep in a game to write guides on, you'll find me hurtling round the track in F1, flinging balls on my phone in Pokemon Go, pretending to know what I'm doing in Football Manager, or clicking on heads in Valorant.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Survival Games
The Forgotten Cellar door beneath St. Katherine&#039;s Church in Atomfall.
How to open the Forgotten Cellar door in Atomfall
The player reloading a revolver in Atomfall.
The best Atomfall Skills and how to unlock them
An enemy in Atomfall holding an axe in a forest.
10 Atomfall tips to help you escape the quarantine zone
Using the Signal Redirector on a signal box in Atomfall.
How to get the Signal Redirector in Atomfall
Should you help the Scientist in Atomfall?
Should you help the Scientist in Atomfall?
Palworld screenshot showing a green dinosaur-like creature with a red mushroom cap atop its head sitting in a wooden hot tub
Palworld isn't coming to the Switch as the open-world survival hit is a "beefy game," but Pocketpair says Switch 2 is "100% worth considering"
Latest in Guides
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Belly of the Beast Ise Sadaoki sending Naoe to get papers
How to retrieve the papers in the Assassin's Creed Shadows Belly of the Beast quest
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows The Killing Field executioner boss fight
How to find and kill the executioner in Assassin's Creed Shadows
The Forgotten Cellar door beneath St. Katherine&#039;s Church in Atomfall.
How to open the Forgotten Cellar door in Atomfall
WWE 2K25
The best WWE 2K25 CAWs you have to download right now
The player reloading a revolver in Atomfall.
The best Atomfall Skills and how to unlock them
InZOI Money
How to get more money in InZOI
More about survival
Using the Signal Redirector on a signal box in Atomfall.

How to get the Signal Redirector in Atomfall
The player reloading a revolver in Atomfall.

The best Atomfall Skills and how to unlock them
Using the Signal Redirector on a signal box in Atomfall.

How to get the Signal Redirector in Atomfall
See more latest