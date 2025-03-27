How to open the Forgotten Cellar door in Atomfall

If you're wondering how to unlock the Forgotten Cellar in Atomfall, don't worry, you're definitely not the only one. Atomfall is full of locked doors that require various keys, and this church cellar door in Wyndham is no different. Located in the basement of St. Katherine's Church, where Vicar McHenry and Pamela Shaw can be found contemplating the murder, is this locked door, which some folks have claimed they can hear noises behind.

So where is the Church Cellar Key and how do you get into the Atomfall Forgotten Cellar? Here's everything you need to know, including what's behind the door.

Where to find the Atomfall Church Cellar Key

The short answer is that the Atomfall Church Cellar Key can be found inside the Medical facility within The Interchange. As you enter Medical, take a right-hand turn at the reception desk, then take another immediate right down a corridor with a bright light at the end and a brown rug on the floor. Next to the "Holder is Up To Something" audio log, you'll find the Church Cellar Key, which opens the Forgotten Cellar in St. Katherine's Church.

To reach Medical in The Interchange however, you must enter via the Slatten Dale entrance to the building that is central to everything happening in Atomfall. Once you've restored power to Data Store Charlie, you can find the entrance to Medical between Data Store Alpha and Charlie, though you'll likely have some Ferals and/or Outlaws to kill along the way. Be careful once you're in Medical too, because the place is crawling with Thralls, one of the toughest enemies in the game.

Atomfall Forgotten Cellar explained

When you have the Atomfall Church Cellar Key, you can return to Wyndham and unlock the door. What's behind it? Well, only one Dr. Alan Holder. The scientist is studying the effects of the spores and, as a result, possesses some impressively blue eyes. He tasks you with returning to Medical and acquiring Sample One, so he can continue studying and hopefully put an end to the quarantine.

He also has the Experimental Inoculation available for you, which will grant you the Infection Resistance Skill, along with providing access to both Radiation Resistance and Healing Boost, which are considered two of the best Atomfall Skills to have. There are also four Training Stimulants to be found back here, so there's plenty of good stuff to be had.

