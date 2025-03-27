The best Atomfall Skills and how to unlock them
These are the five best Atomfall Skills, how to get them, and all 36 Skills in the game detailed
The best Atomfall Skills aren't acquired in the usual way, as despite being an action-survival RPG, there's no experience points to be earned or skill points to be spent. You could, in theory, go through the entirety of Atomfall without acquiring a single Skill. So how do Skills work in Atomfall, and what are the best Skills to get?
To get Skills, you must first find Training Stimulants, which are an item usually found in BARD crates, and sometimes as floor loot, on shelves and the like. Each one of these is essentially akin to a skill point, then they can be spent on any available Skills. However, to unlock those Skills in the first place, you must also find Training Manuals, which reveals three Skills each depending on which category it pertains to. Got the hang of it? Then here are the best Atomfall Skills, followed by a complete list of all of them.
Atomfall Skill - Gunsmith
You likely won't get your hands on it for a little while because the training manual you need can be found in Wyndham village, but when you do grab the Crafting manual, which can be obtained from Morris Wick in the hardware shop in exchange for your silence on an... incident, you can unlock Gunsmith for the princely cost of six Training Stimulants.
Gunsmith allows you to upgrade your weapons, which means you can finally be done with those rusty firearms you've been using until now. Any two identical guns can be combined together to improve the quality to stock, then do the same again to improve it to pristine. As you get further into the game, having more powerful weapons is going to be a huge help.
Atomfall Skill - Recovery
Recovery is a Skill available from the very start of the game, it'll just cost you five Training Stimulants. How it works is simple: your health will regenerate faster when your health is low. While Fortitude is also useful because it increases your maximum health, Recovery will help out in those tricky combat situations where you're fighting for your life.
Atomfall Skill - Healing Boost
Along similar lines, Healing Boost is also a huge boon, especially on higher difficulties (or Playstyles, as Atomfall refers to them as). This makes it so healing consumables – bandages, food, etc. – restore more health over time.
However, this one requires two things: four Training Stimulants, and the Experimental Inoculation, which can be found in the Forgotten Cellar under St. Katherine's Church. How do you get into it? Well, you'll just have to read our guide on how to open the Forgotten Cellar door in Atomfall to find out.
Atomfall Skill - Quiet Takedown
As outlined in our top Atomfall tips, stealth is your friend, but without any Skills it's quite difficult to do effectively. Quiet Movement is a recommended Skill because it reduces the sound of your footsteps, but even more importantly, Quiet Takedown muffles the sound of your takedowns, which is when you sneak up behind an enemy and one-hit-KO them.
For both of these Skills, you'll need to get the Stealth Training Manual, which can be bought from Molly Jowett, the trader in Slatten Dale. If you haven't found her yet, orient yourself as if you're leaving Wyndham into the Slatten Dale region, then take a right-hand turn and hug the wall until you spot a cloud of smoke coming out of a ruined house. You'll find Molly inside.
Atomfall Skill - Radiation Resistance
Finally, another Skill that requires the Experimental Inoculation and four Training Stimulants is Radiation Resistance. Taking the Experimental Inoculation automatically grants you Infection Resistance, but you'll need to spend your hard-earned Training Stimulants to get Radiation Resistance.
This does exactly what it says on the tin: provides resistance to all sources of radiation. Radiation is found more often the further into Atomfall you get, so taking this as soon as possible is a no-brainer.
All Atomfall Skills list
Here are all of the Atomfall Skills and their effects:
Ranged Combat
Skill
Effect
Weapon Throw Training
Thrown weapons travel faster and deal more damage. Throwing a weapon at a target will stun them, leaving them vulnerable to increased damage. Bladed weapons may also fatally impale enemies.
Throwables Damage
Throwables deal more damage.
Throwables Radius
Increases throwables area of effect.
Firearms Stability
Reduces weapon fire recoil.
Firearms Handling
Reduces firearm sway when aiming down sights.
Firearms Focus
Increases firearm damage when your heart rate is low.
Draw Speed
Increases bow draw speed.
Draw Control
Heart rate no longer has an impact on draw duration for bows.
Bow Focus
You can briefly slow time while the bow is fully drawn.
Melee Combat
Skill
Effect
Kick Stun Duration
Increases the stagger duration when enemies are kicked.
Kill Momentum
Defeating an enemy in melee combat grants a melee damage buff.
Thick Skin
Reduces damage from melee attacks.
Quiet Takedown
Takedowns create less noise.
Quiet Movement
Reduces the sound of your footsteps, making it more difficult for enemies to hear you.
Surprise Attack
Deal more damage to unaware enemies.
Melee Weapon Attack Power
Increases damage caused by melee weapons.
Seasoned Brawler
Substantially reduces the heart rate cost of melee attacks.
Heavy Melee Attack Power
Increases damage caused by heavy melee attacks.
Survival
Skill
Effect
Disarm Traps
Disarm traps and harvest their crafting supplies.
Charisma
Your items are worth more when bartering.
Scavenger
Search bodies and containers faster.
Crafting Speed
Crafting time is substantially reduced.
Deep Pockets
Carry more crafting supplies and weapon ammo.
Gunsmith
Unlock recipes to craft upgraded weapons.
Blue Fingers
Harvest young spores from heavily infected sources.
Buff Duration
Effects from consumables last longer.
Gut Health
Food consumables also grant a damage resistance buff.
Conditioning
Skill
Effect
Fortitude
Increases maximum health.
Recovery
Low health regeneration is faster and restores more health.
Endurance Training
Heart rate rises slower and recovers faster.
Burn Resistance
Provides resistance to all sources of burn.
Bleed Resistance
Provides resistance to all sources of bleed.
Poison Resistance
Provides resistance to all sources of poison.
Radiation Resistance
Provides resistance to all sources of radiation.
Infection Resistance
Provides resistance to all sources of infection.
Healing Boost
Healing consumables restore more health over time.
Still looking for more help with this British survival RPG? Then check out our guide on where to find the Atomfall Signal Redirector, and our overall Atomfall tips for survival in this harsh environment.
