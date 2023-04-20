Where to find the Dead Island 2 Mailman keys and open the Special Delivery chest

The Dead Island 2 Mailman keys are needed when you find a special delivery crate and trigger the Lost and Found mission My Mailman was a Zombie. To start the mission and open the crate you'll need to pick up the Signature Required note to the left of the box, which will begin this side quest to find one of the Dead Island 2 keys.

I'll guide you through this mission, which rewards you with a unique Dead Island 2 weapon, a rare rifle that buffs damage when you string together hits quickly. It's a useful weapon to get early, so let me explain how to get the Dead Island 2 Mailman keys, and finish the My Mailman was a Zombie side mission.

Where to find the Mailman's keys in Dead Island 2

(Image credit: Dambusters)

You can start the My Mailman was a Zombie mission in Dead Island 2 when you find the mail truck at the location on the map above. There's a note to the left that starts the objective to 'follow the mailman's paper trail to a kickass new weapon' but it doesn't entirely tell you what that means.

There are three addresses on the note attached to the mission:

Colt Swanson

70 Alpine Drive

70 Alpine Drive Tao, c/o The GOAT Pen

59 Alpine Drive

59 Alpine Drive Mr & Mrs Doe

143 Glitterati Corner

All of these addresses are in the Bel Air location but you don't actually know what you're looking for, or where to check at each address.

What you actually need to find are these packages:

(Image credit: Dambusters)

Head to any of the package locations on the map and you'll find one of these near a door or entrance. Each time you find one your character will comment on the mission to let you know you've ticked that one off.

Finally, when you reach the third and final package you'll meet the Wayne, the Mailman:

(Image credit: Dambusters)

Kill him and you'll finally be able to get the key that opens the chest back at the van. Do that and you'll claim your reward, Raven, a rare weapon. Because it boost damages when you chain together hits, it's a useful gun for crowds.

