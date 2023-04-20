What is Dead Island 2 Skope and how to get the server online

You'll probably start seeing Dead Island 2 Skope devices early in the game, particularly if you're thorough as there's one downstairs in the very first mansion you enter. However, it's not initially clear what their purpose in Dead Island 2 actually is, and for a long time they do nothing with just a "server offline" note against them – this is somewhat misleading, and you'd be forgiven for thinking they were something to do with playing Dead Island 2 online with the wording of that message, however that's an entire separate system. For an explanation of what it is and how to get the Skope server online in Dead Island 2, read on.

What is Skope in Dead Island 2?

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Skope in Dead Island 2 is basically the game's equivalent of an Amazon Echo or Google Nest, as it's a smart speaker that your character can talk with to receive useful and interesting information. That's the only function it has, so you don't need to pay it any attention during the earlier stages of your adventure. In fact, you only get the Skope server online in Dead Island 2 when you reach the last handful of main story quests, but if you want to know how to do it when you arrive at that part of the narrative then there's a full explanation below.

*** Dead Island 2 story spoilers beyond this point! ***

How to get the Skope server online in Dead Island 2

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

To get the Skope server online in Dead Island 2, you need to start The Search For Truth story mission from the Serling Hotel in Ocean Avenue. This will send you off looking for Tisha, and once you track her down she'll provide instructions for how to contact Konradt using Skope at the OSK store.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Of course, when you get there the Skope server is still offline so you have to turn it back on, but the server room is locked and you need one of the many Dead Island 2 keys to get in there. Check the Staff Notice: GTFO note on the counter by the coffee machines, and you'll learn that Henry was last seen taking out the trash – you'll find him in the alleyway around the back of the building.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Take Henry out and swipe his OSK Server Room Keycard, then deal with any other zombies in the alleyway before heading back inside. Enter the server room next to the back door using the keycard, then pull the lever at the far end to restore power before hitting the switch on the rack to get the Skope servers online in Dead Island 2. There are still a few more steps left at this point to complete the quest, but once that's done you can interact with any Skope units you find, and the first time you use each individual device you'll receive a new journal entry to add to your collectibles.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.