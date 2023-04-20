Dead Island 2 characters, stats and skills explained

There are six Dead Island 2 characters to chose from, with a range of stats and skills. Three stand out as best however, with Carla, Jacob and Ryan all able to give and take a beating far better than Dani, Bruno and Amy, who are all weaker options with less helpful skills and abilities.

There's a lot to understand in Dead Island 2 though, with seven stats that govern health, damage, speed and other skills. Each option also has two character specific abilities that can hugely impact your choice. For example, while Carla gets a damage boost when surrounded by multiple enemies, Amy get a damage boost attacking lone zombies.

Let's take a look specifically at a tier list of the best Dead Island 2 characters first, so you can make a fast choice. We've also got a breakdown of what all the stats actually mean, as well as closer look at each character in more detail.

Best Dead Island 2 characters

These are the best Dead Island 2 characters in order:

Carla - High Resilience and Toughness mean Carla can soak up basic and elemental damage, while her Mosh Pit skill gives her a useful damage boost when surrounded. Most of her other stats are average, bar lower movement speed and the lowest Critical Damage. Jacob - Good, if middling, stats all round. His Feral skill is useful, giving a damage boost when attacking quickly in succession. Has the lowest resistance to elemental attacks. Ryan - Basically a tank with high Stamina and Resilience to soak up basic and elemental damage, with skills that focus on knocking zombies down and getting health for doing it. He is the slowest character however. Dani - High Stamina and that's about it. Health recovery isn't great, countered by a slight health regen when killing multiple zombies quickly, and she can trigger explosions with heavy attacks but it's a limiting way to play. Bruno - Low Health and Toughness aren't great, while skills like Backstab - which boosts damage from behind - isn't much use. He does the highest Critical Damage though if you think you can maximise that. Amy - The fastest moving, but least tough character with low peak health. Her other stats are all average but her skills, which involve getting a Stamina Boost for throwing Dead Island 2 weapons and attacking lone zombies, aren't particularly useful.

While each character has a unique and interesting mix of abilities and stats, Carla, Jacob and Ryan stand out as the best, with good stats and useful skills. You'll often be fighting large numbers of zombies, so anything that rewards you for being near lots of enemies, or doing plenty of damage quickly, is good.

Dead Island 2 slayer traits explained

Each Dead Island 2 slayer has 7 traits which dictate their health, damage output, speed, resilience and more. This is what they mean in more detail:

Toughness - how much physical damage you take from attacks. The higher it is, the less damage you take.

- how much physical damage you take from attacks. The higher it is, the less damage you take. Stamina - how many special moves and attacks you can do before needing to recover.

- how many special moves and attacks you can do before needing to recover. Health Recovery - how quickly your health recovers.

- how quickly your health recovers. Critical Damage - how much damage critical hits do.

- how much damage critical hits do. Agility - base movement speed.

- base movement speed. Peak Health - maximum health

- maximum health Resilience - protection against fire, shock and caustic damage, and related status effects.

As you'll see below marked in bold, every characters has one trait that's at the highest level and one that's at the lowest. It's worth bearing in mind what those are and the effect it'll have when making your choice.

Every Dead Island 2 character stats and abilities explained

Dead Island 2 Jacob

(Image credit: Dambusters)

Toughness - 3

Stamina - 4

Health Recovery - 2

Critical Damage - 3

Agility - 3

*Peak Health - 5

*Resilience - 1

Innate Skills

Feral - minor stacking damage boost from attacking in quick secession.

- minor stacking damage boost from attacking in quick secession. Critical Gains - critical hits with low stamina boost critical damage and regain stamina.

Jacob has some good general stats, although he's weak to elemental damage which could be tough against some enemies. The damage boost from quickly linking attacks is useful though, considering how many crowds you'll be taking on.

Dead Island 2 Bruno

(Image credit: Dambusters)

Toughness - 2

Stamina - 3

Health Recovery - 3

*Critical Damage - 5

Agility - 4

*Peak Health - 1

Resilience - 3

Innate Skills

Backstab - moderate damage boost when attacking from behind.

- moderate damage boost when attacking from behind. Rapid Reprisal - avoiding attacks with block or dodge boosts agility.

Bruno has the highest Critical Damage and good speed but not much else. His ability to get more damage attacking from behind isn't that useful while the speed boost from dodging isn't awful, but doesn't really help you much in combat.

Dead Island 2 Carla

(Image credit: Dambusters)

Toughness - 4

Stamina - 3

Health Recovery - 3

*Critical Damage - 1

Agility - 2

Peak Health - 3

*Resilience - 5

Innate Skills

Mosh Pit - minor damage boost near multiple enemies.

- minor damage boost near multiple enemies. Dig Deep - toughness boost when health is critical.

Carla is one of the best characters in the game with great resistance to damage of all types, and she also gets tougher the lower her health falls. While she has the lowest Critical Damage of any character, her boost to damage inflicted when near multiple enemies is incredibly useful.

Dead Island 2 Dani

(Image credit: Dambusters)

Toughness - 3

*Stamina - 5

*Health Recovery - 1

Critical Damage - 3

Agility - 3

Peak Health - 4

Resilience - 2

Innate Skills

ThunderStuck - heavy attacks trigger a forceful explosion on impact which affects enemy stability and stuns them.

- heavy attacks trigger a forceful explosion on impact which affects enemy stability and stuns them. Bloodlust - regain health when killing zombies in quick succession.

Dani has good Stamina and overall health but that's about it. Her ability to regain health when chaining enemy kills is useful, and her heavy attack explosions are good but slow. She's not a terrible choice, just a limiting one.

Dead Island 2 Ryan

(Image credit: Dambusters)

*Toughness - 5

Stamina - 3

Health Recovery - 3

Critical Damage - 2

*Agility - 1

Peak Health - 3

Resilience - 4

Innate Skills

Retaliation - block and dodge give a moderate boost to Force, which drains zombie stability and can make them vulnerable.

- block and dodge give a moderate boost to Force, which drains zombie stability and can make them vulnerable. Seesaw - regain health everytime you knock a zombie over.

Ryan is basically a tank: slow but able to take a beating, with skills that let him build up his ability to knock over zombies and then regain health for doing so.

Dead Island 2 Amy

(Image credit: Dambusters)

*Toughness - 1

Stamina - 3

Health Recovery - 3

Critical Damage - 4

*Agility - 5

Peak Health - 2

Resilience - 3

Innate Skills

Relief Pitcher - regain Stamina when you hit a zombie with a thrown weapon.

- regain Stamina when you hit a zombie with a thrown weapon. Divide and Conquer - minor damage boost when attacking lone zombies.

Amy is probably the worst character in the whole game. She's the fastest and that's about it. She can't take much basic damage and her skills revolve around throwing weapons (which you'll want to then find and pick back up) and attacking single zombies, in a game where you're often fighting five or six at a time.

