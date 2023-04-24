How to change outfit in Dead Island 2 with character packs

If you're wondering how to change outfit in Dead Island 2, then you probably purchased one of the special editions of the game and are now looking for your character packs. For those who order the Dead Island 2 Deluxe or Gold edition digitally, or the physical Hell-A edition, there are two character packs included that provide a new outfit and weapon for both Jacob and Amy, but it's not obvious where to find that bonus content. We've tracked down the information to explain when and how you can change your Dead Island 2 outfit.

How to use character packs to change outfit in Dead Island 2

If you're struggling to work out how to change outfit in Dead Island 2, then we have both good and bad news for you. The good news is that there's a solid explanation as to why you've not been able find this option yet, but the bad news is that the character packs won't be delivered until at least the summer, despite them being offered as a bonus for players pre-ordering or purchasing the special editions of the game.

We’re aiming to deliver character packs to Gold/Deluxe/HELL-A Edition owners in the summer.April 21, 2023 See more

When these character packs do eventually launch, hopefully in the summer, you can access the following Dead Island 2 outfits:

Character Pack 1: Jacob - Rodeo Sunset skin

Character Pack 2: Amy - Neurunner skin

There may be more outfits announced at a later date as part of the Expansion Pass or future DLC, but for now those are the only skins we know about. We also don't know exactly how you'll be able to change outfit in Dead Island 2 when the new skins become available, though it's likely you'll do this from the Slayer page within the player menu.

Of course, being a first-person view game means that the outfit you have equipped will make very little difference to you personally as you only see yourself in an occasional menu screen, but if you team up with others in Dead Island 2 multiplayer then your appearance becomes much more important. We'll update this guide when a release date for the character packs is confirmed, or if any more Dead Island 2 outfits are announced.

