Team behind Steam's latest mega-hit was just joking when it said it would "double our sales," but then its horror gambling game actually sold 1 million copies

Buckshot Roulette is the hot new Steam indie gem, and it's managed to establish a huge audience with over one million copies sold in under three weeks.

We previously covered Buckshot Roulette when it first launched to over 7,000 glowing reviews earlier this month on Steam, praising the high-stakes twist on Russian Roulette (yes, it's managed to get even more high stakes). Now, developer Mike Klubnika and publisher Critical Reflex have announced that Buckshot Roulette has smashed through one million sales on Steam.

To celebrate (if you can call it celebrating), Klubnika and Critical Reflex have put together the trailer just below, where the shadowy figure with the defibrillator pads announces that Buckshot Roulette has surpassed the huge sales milestone. I suppose that sort of implies Klubnika is the player character, but let's not pull on that thread for now.

"Last week we half-jokingly said that we’re choosing to Double our sales of Buckshot Roulette, but thanks to your dearly cherished support, it has become a reality: We have officially hit 1,000,000 copies sold on Steam!" Klubnika and Critical Reflex wrote in the announcement. "Once again, we want to thank everyone who made this possible (you, to be precise). Both Mike and the CR Channel Crew will continue working hard to make Buckshot Roulette the best it can be! And while the thrill of the night is still so enticing, we hope to one day Double the number of our players again."

When Buckshot Roulette first launched, both developer and publisher revealed that a multiplayer mode was in the works for the horror game. "Mike made some great progress, but there is still a lot of work to be done. So stay tuned for more info!" Critical Reflex writes today as an update on the mode, which is nothing but good news to the million-plus players out there.

