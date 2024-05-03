Helldivers 2 player's cinematic last stand against the bots saluted by tens of thousands: "One of the most epic clips I have seen yet in a sea of epic clips"

Helldivers 2 grunts have been praising one player's explosive video of a fraught Automaton standoff as "one of the most EPIC clips" from the game so far, and honestly, it's not hard to see why.

In the clip, the brave player is seen standing their ground against an endless onslaught of Automaton foes – mowing down Hulks, a Tank, and more with the manual HMG Emplacement turret before an enormous Factory Strider ominously emerges from the smoke. At this point, it's do or die, and the Helldiver abandons the turret to throw everything they can at the monstrous bot before it's too late, holding the line while deadly airstrikes rain down and chunks of Automaton fly everywhere. You can take a look below.

While some have joked that the dramatics of this scene are basically just "the average defense mission," what played out here was seriously impressive. "This is one of the most EPIC clips I have seen yet in a sea of epic clips," fan account @Helldiversmedia writes on Twitter.

"This hits so hard. This is how legends are made," another fan tweets . "That’s a true HELLDIVER right there," adds another.

Elsewhere in the Helldivers 2 fanbase, there's been outcry from fans after it was announced that soon, PC players will be required to link their Steam account to a PlayStation Network account in order to continue playing. This has resulted in questions about what will happen to players who don't have access to PSN in their region – something which Arrowhead community manager Thomas 'Twinbeard' Petersson says the team is currently looking into. For now though, the backlash has resulted in a sudden spike of negative reviews on Steam , which has now taken the third-person shooter's recent review rating down to 'Mostly Positive.'

Arrowhead has now revealed everything in the Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond , which is launching next week.