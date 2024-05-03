After 343 reportedly shot down a Helldivers 2-style ODST game, Halo Infinite players are making it themselves in Forge

A former Halo developer recently revealed that the team had once pitched several spin-offs to management, including one ODST game that had much in common with this year's biggest release, Helldivers 2, although none of them were greenlit. Halo Infinite Forgers are now turning that dream spin-off into an unofficial reality.

Halo Infinite's Forge - the toolset that lets players build custom maps and modes - has been a rare, undisputed bright spot for the once struggling FPS, providing the game with over a million creations, including Pokemon clones, MOBAs, and kaiju boss fights.

One team of superforgers, the Forge Falcons, even teamed up to create unofficial modes that captured a battle royale large-scale chaos and COD Zombies' wave-based survival. The Forge Falcons have now amassed "a team of nearly a dozen extremely talented forgers" to create its "most ambitious project" yet: a Helldivers 2-inspired mode called Helljumpers, built entirely with Forge's toolkit.

Helljumpers | Reveal Trailer This is your first look at the map for *Helljumpers*. This map is NOT final and is expected to receive new additions, changes, lighting changes and balances throughout the development cycle.Helljumpers will launch in June, we are aiming for early… pic.twitter.com/RE5hhIykAQApril 30, 2024

The trailer above only gives us an early peek at Helljumpers' map, with a full trailer coming sometime this month and a full launch aiming for early June. The Forge mode is said to include "procedural objectives, in-game progression, upgrade systems, boss fights, extraction, drop pods, and much, much more." All the features you'd expect from Helldivers 2, then, just with Halo Infinite's wacky sandbox and alien baddies.

Comparisons between Halo and Helldivers have been rampant since the latter launched earlier this year and it's not hard to see why. The relentlessly sturdy Helldivers share a ton with Halo's orbital shock drop troopers: they deploy in drop pods, battle beasts several times their size, and are both inspired by the OG Starship Troopers.

Helldivers 2's loop of furious bug squashing followed by slower, tactical maneuvering against ranged foes would suit Halo's Flood and Covenant factions perfectly. That's probably what makes Helljumpers such an exciting idea, and the failed ODST pitches so heart-breaking. Regardless, Helldivers 2's director said the Halo comparisons are unnecessary because "we need more compassion and union."

While fans continue to add to the game, developer 343 Industries has largely dwindled support for Halo Infinite. The studio recently ceased seasonal support for the game, instead choosing to deploy smaller updates on a more regular basis, all while the team works on future games in the series.

