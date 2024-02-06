Amid Xbox multiplatform rumors, Halo job listing says future games will be " for all players, on all platforms"

As questions continue to be asked about the future of certain exclusive Xbox franchises, the next Halo game will reportedly be available "on all platforms."

A recent job listing at Halo Infinite developer 343 (via Twisted Voxel ), for a lead game systems designer is looking for a candidate to help "define, prototype, validate, iterate, and evolve future Halo games. In that same listing, however, it's also noted that 343 wants someone to "focus the systems design team on achieving a high-quality, cohesive experience for all players, on all platforms."

It's unlikely that that actually means all platforms, and much more likely that it means 'all platforms on which future Halo games will be available'. At the very least, it's more likely to mean Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC (and the reported Xbox Series X Refresh ) than Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. Against the backdrop of the past couple of days, however, it's the kind of wording that's likely to raise eyebrows.

On Sunday February 4, reports suggested that several high-profile Xbox games - including Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - would eventually be releasing on PS5 . Microsoft has commented on those reports ( Xbox boss Phil Spencer has promised a "business update" next week ), but further rumors have pointed at a number of other franchises - including Halo - that could be included in a potential multiplatform future for Microsoft. We contacted Microsoft representatives for comment on Sunday's reports, but have received no response.