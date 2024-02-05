Phil Spencer says we'll see "the future of Xbox" next week following rumors of a multiplatform future for Microsoft

Amid rumors that Microsoft plans to bring multiple major first-party titles to other platforms, Xbox boss Phil Spencer says we'll learn more about "the future of Xbox" as part of a business update next week.

"We're listening and we hear you," Spencer says on Twitter. "We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned."

Spencer's tweet comes after multiple reports suggesting that Starfield, Indiana Jones, and other first-party Xbox titles are in consideration for PS5 ports. Prior to those reports, rumors had persisted for some time that a smaller Xbox game, Hi-Fi Rush, was in line for a multiplatform release.

As far as what the "future of Xbox" looks like, that's anyone's guess, and the internet has spent the day guessing wildly at everything from a handful of Xbox titles going multiplatform to a full-on Microsoft exit from the console business in the style of Sega after the Dreamcast. There's obviously nothing concrete right now, but Spencer's tweet with the promise of a major business update event certainly suggests the news is large.

All this comes in the wake of a whole lot of change at Xbox, which has finished buying out Activision Blizzard and more recently laid off nearly 2,000 people. Microsoft's gaming division has spent years buying up notable studios in an apparent effort to bolster the offerings on Xbox Game Pass, even as Xbox console sales have continued to lag behind the PlayStation equivalents through much of the world. We'll know what the culmination of all this looks like next week, but don't be surprised if the whole gaming world melts down in the meantime.

Check out our guide to the best Xbox exclusives, because it looks like it's about to be wildly out of date.