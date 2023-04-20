12 Dead Island 2 tips to help you survive Hell-A

Arming yourself with some Dead Island 2 tips is a great way to avoid joining the hordes of zombies shambling their way around Hell-A, after the west coast was devastated by a mysterious outbreak and subsequent chaos. You'll need your wits about you in Dead Island 2 as there's almost always a group of undead chasing you down, but if you follow the guidance provided here then you'll stand a much better chance of survival. From the best combat techniques to ensuring that you're always stocked up with supplies and cash, we'll show you how to put your best zombie-slaying foot forward with these Dead Island 2 tips.

1. Collect every weapon to scrap or sell

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

You're going to encounter a huge number of Dead Island 2 weapons during your zombie-slaying journey, and you should grab every one – they're easy to spot due to the aura rising from them, with the color indicating their rarity. You can carry up to 16 weapons so hang on to the most valuable ones you find as spares, stashing them in Storage Lockers where possible so you can sell them to the next Trader you meet. You can also scrap weapons for parts through your inventory which can make useful to ensure you have enough crafting components.

2. Check the Storage Locker's Unclaimed Property tab for missed weapons

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

When you access Storage Lockers make sure to check the Unclaimed Property tab, as this is where any special weapons you may have missed during missions or completion rewards you didn't have room in your inventory to receive end up. They often have decent stats and mods so are worth investigating, though if they don't improve on your current gear you can always transfer them to your inventory then sell to the Trader for a quick buck.

3. Don't choose your weapon purely on Power

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

When you're selecting a weapon, you'll naturally be drawn to the big Power number displayed next to it, though this shouldn't always dictate which one you choose to use. Take a look at the other stats too, as although Damage is important you should also consider the Force (how much stamina you'll drain from enemies) and Speed as you don't want to be waiting a long time between swings. Elemental upgrades are also an important consideration, as some zombies are immune to certain elemental damage and the weapon will barely register on them – even if you're hitting them with a huge hammer!

4. Stomp on downed zombies for instakills

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Every time you knock down an enemy, be on the lookout for a prompt over their head to perform a Skull Stomp move. Not only will this kill the zombie instantly, but it won't reduce the durability of your weapon and you can't take damage from other enemies or elements while the stomp animation is running. This option won't always appear, as you can only Skull Stomp a zombie with less than half of its health remaining, but it's a hand shortcut to thinning out groups.

5. Practice block/dodge and counter combos

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

One of the most devastating moves at your disposal is a well-timed block or dodge just as an enemy hit comes in to stun them, followed by a counter attack involving a couple of quicktime trigger presses that will usually kill the zombie off. While you're in the counter animation you can't be attacked by other zombies or take elemental damage, which makes this move great for crowd control or when you're in the thick of a melee. What's more, when combined with the right Skill Cards you can also regain a decent chunk of health for each counter you perform, which is very useful for keeping your HP up in big fights.

6. Don't always aim for the head

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Don't be districted by the old zombie adage of always aiming for the head, as the best point of attack is determined by the type of weapon you have equipped, which you can above the name on the weapon wheel and inventory screens. Headhunter weapons do deal critical hits to the head, but Maiming weapons generate critical hits on the limbs so you should target them instead. Other weapon types include Frenzy that delivers critical hits with rapid attacks, and Bulldozer that converts all heavy attacks into critical hits. Get to know your current weapon, so you can tailer your approach to combat accordingly.

7. You can level up weapons but it's expensive

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

As you earn XP and level up your character, the zombies you face off against will also level up to become more challenging foes. Your weapons have levels too, and if this drops more than a couple below the enemies you're currently fighting then you'll struggle to deal sufficient damage to them. At Workbenches you'll see the option to Match Level for weapons that have dropped below the current level, as well as a preview of what Power it will increase to, but this can be an expensive process and often costs between $10,000-$20,000 to complete. Hence the earlier tip to sell weapons you're not using.

8. You don't need to fear death

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Let's be honest, nobody enjoys dying in games, however you shouldn't stress about it too much here as it doesn't have much actual impact on your progress. It's highly likely you'll be seeing that DEATH screen when you encounter a group of tricky enemies or one of the tough boss fights, but all that happens is you'll respawn just before the area so you can get straight back in for another attempt, ideally with a different approach to hopefully get a better outcome.

Dying will send you back to the start of a scripted boss fight, but if you're battling with a tough enemy in the more open-world areas then they won't regenerate health, so you can keep going back and chipping away at them until they're done. If you find yourself being unable to progress further, you have the option to turn around and complete some different missions until you've levelled up.

9. Examining Keys reveals a clue for where to use them

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

You'll find many Dead Island 2 keys on your travels, whether they're sat on the side or dropped by named zombies, and while some have an immediate use there are plenty of others that require backtracking to reconnect them with their lock. If you open your Inventory, move over to the Keys tab then scroll through your collection, you'll see a little note against each one saying which area of LA they can be used in along with a clue to point you to the actual location – making it much less of a wild goose chase to work out where they can be utilized. Any safes you've previously encountered should be marked with a lockbox icon on your map, which can also help identify where to head once you have the key.

10. Grab all of the supplies and cash you can

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Always take the time to look around each new area for crafting supplies, including searching all drawers, containers etc, as you can carry up to 99 of each type of material and they're all useful for upgrading your weapons. You should also keep an eye out for wallets containing cash, which you can just walk over to collect and don't need to interact with, as cash is key for repairs and upgrades. After clearing out a big group of zombies, make sure to take a quick lap of the area to grab any supplies and cash they dropped before you move on to the next area. If you find you're dropping supplies from searched containers or are unable to pick them up as you've maxed them out, sell some of them to the next merchant you meet for some extra cash and to free up storage space.

11. Check Side Quest rewards to prioritize your time

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

There's almost 50 Side and Lost & Found quests to discover, so they can be difficult to keep on top of when you start racking them up. To help with this, head to the Quests section of the Player menu then move to the Side or Lost & Found tab and hover over each quest to see the rewards available on the right of the screen. All quests grant XP, but some also provide cash, blueprints, curveballs, and even exclusive weapons for your trouble, so this can help you decide which assignment will benefit you most to tackle first. Once you've picked a quest, you may need to use Dead Island 2 fast travel to reach the appropriate area of LA so you can begin.

12. Glass can be broken to open new paths

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Although you'll regularly encounter locked doors on your adventures that will temporarily halt your progress until you can open them, you'll also find glass windows blocking your path that put up much less resistance. A swift kick or weapon swing should be enough to shatter the glass and open a new path for you to proceed into an otherwise inaccessible area – though have a quick scan around for alarm boxes that may be triggered first, as otherwise the breakage could set off an alarm that will draw any nearby zombies to your location.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.