How long is MindsEye is a question you'll be contemplating if you're planning on picking it up at launch, as we all want to make sure we're getting value for money from our game purchases – without committing to a 100-hour epic that we have no capacity for or intention of seeing through to its conclusion. Although it hasn't released yet, we already have a good idea of how long it will take to beat MindsEye thanks to comments made in interviews, so if you want to find out more then we've rounded up all of the available information here.

How long to beat MindsEye?

As the game isn't out at the time of writing, we don't have any anecdotal evidence of how long it will take to beat MindsEye yet. However, in interviews director Leslie Benzies has said that MindsEye provides around 20 hours of no-filler content as players want games they can actually reach the end of, and that "20ish" hours to beat is a "good length for a game."

Benzies has stated his aim to "create something that is finishable, but have some side things that will fill out the universe," so it's possible that it will take around 20 hours to beat MindsEye's main story while having other activities available to extend that time if you want to partake. There's also a "Premium Pass" that's currently bundled for free with pre-orders, including a Horde Mode mission and three future extra missions and challenges drops from Q3 2025 to Q1 2026, so those will extend the MindsEye length further if you get the pass.

