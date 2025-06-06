Is MindsEye on Game Pass is a question that Xbox and PC owners will be currently asking themselves, as the launch of this action-adventure thriller is just around the corner now. Interest in the game has been rising thanks to the involvement of director Leslie Benzies, who previously had high profile roles in producing the 3D Grand Theft Auto games before leaving Rockstar. To find out more, here's what you need to know about MindsEye and Game Pass.

Is MindsEye coming to Game Pass on Xbox or PC?

If you were hoping to get the game for free as part of your gaming package, then I'm afraid I have some bad news – MindsEye is not on Game Pass, so will not be coming to Microsoft's subscription service on Xbox or PC. That means if you want to pick it up at launch on June 10, 2025 then you'll need to purchase it, with the price currently set at $59.99 / £54.99. However, if you pre-order MindsEye then you do get the additional deluxe content at no further cost, which includes weapons and skins, a Horde Mode mission, plus access to extra missions and challenges in the future.

The offerings available through Microsoft's subscription service are being regularly reviewed and updated, so this isn't to say that MindsEye won't be coming to Game Pass at some point in the future as that may well be possible. However, unless we get a surprise announcement in the next few days, we can say for sure that MindsEye on Game Pass is definitely not happening at launch.

