How to prestige in Modern Warfare 2 and earn XP to increase military rank

How to prestige in Modern Warfare 2 has changed, and once Season 01 is live when you reach Military Rank 55 you'll enter a new seasonal prestige system. That's a change to the old Prestige rank, which would set you back to MR1 and reset all your weapons.

This new Modern Warfare 2 prestige system will come online on November 16 with Warzone 2 , you've only got a few short weeks to unlock all of the Killstreak, Perks, and Field Upgrades to create a killer loadout.

Below you'll find all the information on how you can earn XP in-game, which will allow you to level your MR from 1 to 55, and information on how to Prestige in Modern Warfare 2 – which should be everything that you need to know ahead of the Season 01 Battle Pass coming online.

How to Prestige in Modern Warfare 2

(Image credit: Activision)

If you're wondering how to prestige in Modern Warfare 2, I'm afraid you're going to need to hang on a little longer. The prestige system isn't due to go live until November 16, where it'll come online alongside Season 01 of the Modern Warfare 2 battle pass .

The reason for that, Infinity Ward had confirmed (opens in new tab), is that Modern Warfare 2 will implement a 'Seasonal Prestige' system. Once you reach MR55 – and after Season 01 is live – you'll enter the seasonal prestige system. At that point you'll stop earning MR levels and start earning Season Levels which are tied to specific battle pass seasons. If this system is anything like the prestige system in Vanguard , you'll gain one Prestige rank for every 50 seasonal levels that you achieve, earning a unique emblem delineating your status as a reward. It is expected that you'll be able to earn three Prestige ranks in Modern Warfare 2, per season.

If the MW2 Prestige system sticks with the one we've seen in recent Call of Duty games, your Seasonal Level will reset back to zero at the beginning of a new battle pass season. This will give you the opportunity to earn three new Prestige ranks for the new season. We'll know for certain when the Season 01 battle pass comes online November 16, 2022.

Of course, this is different to how the original Modern Warfare 2 handled Prestige ranking back in 2009. Originally, you'd exchange Military Rank 55 for a Prestige rank, which would in turn knock you back to MR1 and reset all of your weapons. That grind was a central part of the old Call of Duty progression system, though Activision made the change post-Warzone to better tie prestige and leveling into the seasonal refresh.

Modern Warfare 2 Military Ranks explained

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 Military Ranks can be earned from 1 to 55, earned by playing the game and completing challenges. Earning Military Ranks is key to the core progression cycle in MW2, as it'll help you unlock new weapon platforms, loadout items (like Killstreaks and Perks), and more.

Here's how you can earn XP in Modern Warfare 2 and increase your Military Rank.

You can gain XP from participating in multiplayer matches , and it can be earned by doing everything from getting kills, to calling in Killstreaks, and playing the objective.



, and it can be earned by doing everything from getting kills, to calling in Killstreaks, and playing the objective. You can earn XP by completing Daily Challenges in multiplayer and spec ops. Should you complete all three of the daily challenges you are assigned by the game, you'll unlock a bonus challenge which will offer 3x XP.



in multiplayer and spec ops. Should you complete all three of the daily challenges you are assigned by the game, you'll unlock a bonus challenge which will offer 3x XP. XP can also be earned in Modern Warfare 2 by completing career milestone challenges. These are typically completed gradually over-time, as you master different weapons and modes.