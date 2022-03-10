Call of Duty Warzone mobile officially announced

Call of Duty Warzone mobile, a phone-friendly take on the series' battle royale pillar, is in the works at Activision.

The publisher announced the mobile version of Warzone today. The reveal was brief – and somewhat unsurprising given that a mobile version of Warzone was first hinted at as early as September 2020 through a hastily deleted job listing – and positioned more as of a recruitment push than a proper announcement or showcase.

"This large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come," Activision said in a blog post .

Activision is looking to fill many roles across several internal studios to support the ongoing development of Warzone mobile. The branding and language around the mobile version suggests it will be a modified take on the original PC and console game, but it's currently unclear how it and its player population will fit under Call of Duty's battle royale umbrella.

A new job listing for a product manager offers a few more details about the project, or at least how it's shaping up. Newly formed internal studio Activision Mobile describes Warzone mobile as "a new AAA mobile title in the Call of Duty franchise" and mentions "meta-game social systems that improve growth and retention," so we can safely expect to see a familiar suite of "in-game events, promotions and offers."

Warzone best guns | Warzone RAAL LMG | Warzone TEC-9 loadout | Best Warzone MG82 loadouts | Warzone best PPSh 41 loadouts | Warzone best sniper | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts | Warzone best FFAR loadouts | Warzone best SMGs | Best Warzone M16 loadouts | Warzone M4 builds | Warzone best shotgun | Warzone MP5 builds | Warzone best LC10 loadouts | Best Warzone CX-9 loadout | Warzone best LMG | Warzone best MP40 loadout | Warzone best STG44 loadout | Warzone double barrel loadout