How to get the SGT 44 in Warzone and try Vanguard guns early

If you want the Warzone STG 44 you'll be able to try some Vanguard gun action early, but you will have to work to get the STG 44 in Warzone - there's no shortcuts unfortunately. Put in the time though and you'll get a decent-ish mid range AR in Call of Duty Warzone (the spread at range isn't great) and a taste of what World War 2 weaponry will bring to the game ahead of Call of Duty Vanguard's release.

How to get the SGT 44 in Warzone

(Image credit: Activision)

For the time being the only to get the SGT 44 in Warzone is to reach level 24 in the Battle Pass. A series of Vanguard items have been added to tiers ahead of the game's release and the Warzone STG 44 is the first thing from that selection you can unlock. All you have to do is grind your way up to level 24 (which isn't that hard, let's be honest) and the Bonerattler blueprint will be yours.

(Image credit: Activision)

The Bonerattler is a Warzone STG 44 with the following attachments:

Barrel - Lightweight Short Barrel

- Lightweight Short Barrel Optic - Monocular Reflector

- Monocular Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

- Removed Stock Rear Grip - Fabric Rear Grip

- Fabric Rear Grip Magazine - Extended Mags

- Extended Mags Underbarrel - Mk6 Para

Once you've unlocked the Boneshaker it'll appear in your Assault Rifle slot in your weapons. However, the base weapon will still be locked - you'll only be able to use the blueprint for now.

You might notice that the Warzone STG 44 Boneshaker has got six attachments instead of the usual Warzone five. So far, all the Vanguard weapon blueprints in the game seem to have 6-8 attachments, which lines up with the eight options you had in the recent Vanguard beta. Whether that's just showing the new weapons in full, or a big change one the way to Warzone overall remains to be seen

There's also more attachments than usual on the other Warzone STG 44 you can unlock, the Warning Track blueprint at level 64:

(Image credit: Activision)

That's got the full eight attachments we've seen in the Vanguard beta:

Muzzle - Maximum Silencer Barrel - Marksman Long Barrel Laser - Long Rounds Ammo Optic - M1913 Variable 4-8x Stock - VDD 34S Weighted Rear Grip - Pine Tar Read Grip Magazine - Extended Mags Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Curiously that has 'long rounds ammo' in the Laser slot. In the Vanguard beta these increased bullet velocity so it's likely they perform the same role here. The rest of the attachments are more recognisable and build this STG 44 out for longer range in Warzone.

Elsewhere in the Battle Pass you can unlock the M1 Garand White Obsidian blueprint at level 34, another STG 44 at level 64 with the warning track Blueprint and, and another M1 blueprint, Heirloom, at level 72.