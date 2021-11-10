The Call of Duty Vanguard best MP40 loadout and build will turn you into something of a speed demon, flying about the map spraying ammunition and dashing away before the enemies can find you. The MP40 has shot to the top of many people's best SMG lists, and by outfitting it with the right attachments you can do a lot to make it even more powerful. We'll take you through the best MP40 build for COD Vanguard below, including attachments, perks and more.

Best MP40 loadout in Call of Duty Vanguard

(Image credit: Activision)

The MP40 is best built for speed and agility, and by playing up these qualities you can make a kind of hit-and-run build about bursting into combat, spraying from the hip, and disappearing again before enemies can overwhelm you. This is one of those classes where perks really play a meaningful role, but once you have the playstyle down you can be incredibly effective on the battlefield. We'll lay out all the little details and nuances for you below.

Best MP40 attachments and build

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B

Krausnick 317mm 04B Magazine: 9mm 24 Round Fast Mag

9mm 24 Round Fast Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Optic: Mk. 8 Reflector

Mk. 8 Reflector Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Stock: Krausnick 33m Folding

Krausnick 33m Folding Proficiency: Unmarked

Unmarked Kit: Quick

The focus here is on speed, hip-fire accuracy and generally devastating anybody in close range, a gun made for ambushes and sudden attacks, but one that can also respond quickly to any similar assault. The MP40's main strength is as a punchy SMG, so we're simply playing into that with all our choices and building on what makes it deadly. With this build, get in close to enemies fast, avoid wide spaces where you can, and make an effort not to get flanked by focusing on situational awareness.

Best secondary weapon and loadout options

(Image credit: Activision)

The natural choice here would be to choose a long-range secondary as a counterbalance for the MP40's short range, but there aren't a lot of options for that in secondary weapons. Try the Ratt pistol or any of the launchers, but we actually found that it's worth taking a second primary with Overkill to balance out the short-range of the MP40 - a marksman rifle or even a sniper, something you can rely on when circumstances force you out of your close-quarters comfort zone.

For perks, you want to emphasise speed and mobility, as well as keeping a high sense of local awareness. Pick Ghost to stay out of sight and Radar to turn that around, then Overkill for the third perk to get your second primary (or pick Scavenger and put a pistol or launcher on your back). For equipment, we recommend a Stim tactical to keep yourself alive in the mad dash to opponents, and any explosive that's generally effective - molotovs can be good in these circumstances. Now you've got everything you need, go in for the kill as fast as you can.