Call of Duty Vanguard pre order bonuses are something to be expected, as pre order bonuses are now a standard for AAA games. But what exactly do you get for preordering the game, and can you get the bonuses after the game is released? After all, some of those extras might be good enough to induce a certain level of FOMO, so we've outlined how to get all Call of Duty: Vanguard pre order bonuses below.

How to get the Call of Duty Vanguard pre order bonuses

(Image: © Activision)

It's worth mentioning that all the Call of Duty: Vanguard pre order bonuses are identical across platforms - those who pre order the game on PC aren't going to get anything different to those who pre ordered on Xbox or PlayStation. The only way to get anything different is to get the more expensive Ultimate version of the game, which comes with the Battle Pass bundle and several temporary XP boosters on top of the pre order bonuses themselves (and the main game, obviously).

However, it's not clear at time of writing if there will be any way to get the pre order bonuses for Call of Duty: Vanguard after that game is released. That's not to say it's impossible, we don't know one way or another. It's entirely plausible that they'll be sold as DLC following the game's release, or that there may be ways to unlock them, Activision haven't made it clear either way. We'll update this page accordingly when we know one way or another, but for now it might be worth going on the assumption that the pre order bonuses will only ever be for those who pre ordered. Speak now or forever hold your piece, all that sort of thing.