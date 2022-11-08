If you're asking will Warzone 2 replace Warzone when it releases, then you might not be ready to leave Caldera behind just yet, and if that's the case then you'll be happy to hear that the original Warzone isn't going anywhere just yet. Once Warzone 2 launches on November 16 you'll have a choice of which battle royale instalment you want to play, though in the newly released version you'll be starting your progression again from scratch. Should you be worried about whether you need Modern Warfare 2 for Warzone 2 then don't be, as like the original the 2.0 version will also be completely free-to-play.

None of your Operators, weapons, or other unlocks carry over to the sequel as it's a brand new experience, though going forward you'll be sharing progress between Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone Mobile once it releases in 2023. It's likely that a large number of players will be moving over to 2.0 when it becomes available, but there's always teething issues and balancing requirements for any launch so don't expect a mass exodus from Caldera to begin with. If you're concerned about whether Warzone 2 will replace Warzone, here's what you need to know.

Warzone 2 is a completely separate experience

When Modern Warfare 2 was originally announced (opens in new tab), we were promised that "a wholly new Warzone will launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare 2 universe" and that "in order to fully deliver this state-of-the-art experience, Warzone 2.0 will feature new Modern Warfare 2 content and systems with brand-new progression and inventories." This means that Warzone 2 is a completely separate experience starting with a clean slate, and none of the content you've unlocked in the original battle royale will carry over. We already know the new Warzone 2 map is set in Al Mazrah, which promises to be the "biggest battle royale map that Infinity Ward has ever made" and will fully take advantage of the new mechanics introduced with MW2.

You will still be able to play the original Warzone

In the original announcement for Modern Warfare 2, it was confirmed that "today’s Warzone will continue as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience." This means you'll still be able to revisit Caldera after Warzone 2 launches on November 16, using all of the Operators, weapons, and other unlocks you've earned in the original. However, in the patch notes for the Warzone Season Five mid-season update, Raven Software confirmed (opens in new tab) that would be "the final major update for this era of Call of Duty: Warzone," so although you'll still be able to play the original Warzone there won't be any more significant changes or upgrades made to it.

There has been some debate about what the original will be called when the sequel launches, to help differentiate between Warzone and Warzone 2.0, with claims that it will be renamed as either 'Warzone Legacy' or 'Warzone Caldera'. The latter name makes sense if claims by COD leaker TheGhostOfHope (opens in new tab) are correct, as they have stated that both the Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep maps will be removed once Warzone 2 is released. It's likely there will be a full announcement in the near future to confirm exactly what is happening with this legacy experience, so check back soon for further updates.