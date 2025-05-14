Marvel Rivals is bringing back its Season 0 Battle Pass, but only for two weeks, so get it before it's gone again

Marvel Rivals has won a lot of fans over thanks to its endless Battle Passes. Unlike most other live-service games which require you to quickly complete timed Battle Passes to collect all the rewards, you can usually take as long as you like with the ones in Rivals, as they never expire once you purchase them. So to celebrate the anniversary of the game's alpha launch, developer NetEase is going to reintroduce the original Season 0 Battle Pass for anyone who missed it.

In a recent Dev Talk blog post , NetEase explained it would be re-releasing the Season 0 Pass for a "special, limited-time price of 590 Lattice," which is around $6.

This season Pass originally ran from only December 6, 2024 to January 10, 2025, so a lot of you probably missed out on it. The Pass used to cost 490 Lattice, so its price has actually increased.

Known as Chronovium, the Season 0 Pass contains five costumes, four MVP animations, four nameplates, four emotes, four sprays, and one collectible. Originally, you could have received 600 Lattice just by completing it, so if that's included in its new version, you'll get to earn a small profit if you finish it.

In addition to having access to the Chronovium Battle Pass between May 15 and 29 for Marvel Rivals' unofficial one-year anniversary, you'll be able to earn free rewards during the Galacta's Gift event after May 15 just by playing the game. These rewards include a costume coin that lets you get the debut outfit for any of the 33 heroes that were in Season 0.

If you're hoping to climb the ranked ladder while beating this returning Battle Pass, check out our Marvel Rivals characters tier list to help give yourself an edge.