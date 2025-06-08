Gears of War Reloaded is getting several weekend-long betas for pre-order buyers "to really test at scale the cross-platform play experience" and "make sure that the servers are ready for big numbers"

Gears of War: Reloaded is one of the key upcoming Xbox Series X games for 2025, a sprawling remaster of the exceptional 2015 remake of the 2006 original. Which is all to say, Gears' 20th anniversary celebration begins here. Reloaded also marks the first time that the series will be available on PS5 – and you won't have long to try it for yourselves either.

The Coalition was on hand at the Xbox Games Showcase with a new trailer, with an Xbox Wire blog post confirming that pre-orders are now open for Gears of War: Reloaded, and if you get yours locked in, you'll be able to access a couple of special multiplayer beta weekends towards the end of June (for players on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers). Existing owners of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition will also be able to access the beta, as they are being treated to a free Reloaded upgrade anyway this August.

Better still, the Gears of War will feature cross-platform multiplayer between all of these platforms for the very first time. Speaking with GamesRadar+, The Coalition's CVP Kate Rayner says that the beta "is a chance for us to really test at scale the cross-platform play experience. We're really excited for players to get their hands on it."

The Coalition's Studio Head Mike Crump adds: "This will be a great way to get people back in, and it gives us an opportunity to test everything before we launch in August – to make sure that the servers are ready for big numbers!"

Gears of War: Reloaded is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on August 26, 2025. Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will be able to access it from day one, and for the rest of you first-time adopters, it'll come in at a budget price of $39.99.

