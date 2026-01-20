Games Action Games Gears of War Gears of War: E-Day With Gears of War: E-Day recapturing "the tone and vibes of the original games", The Coalition believes its upcoming prequel "has the potential to be one of the best stories in the Gears franchise" Features By Josh West published 20 January 2026 Big in 2026 | Our Xbox 2026 Spotlight series continues with an exclusive interview with The Coalition to discuss the next mainline Gears of War game (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) Share Share by: Copy link Facebook X