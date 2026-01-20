With Gears of War: E-Day recapturing "the tone and vibes of the original games", The Coalition believes its upcoming prequel "has the potential to be one of the best stories in the Gears franchise"

Big in 2026 | Our Xbox 2026 Spotlight series continues with an exclusive interview with The Coalition to discuss the next mainline Gears of War game

Gears of War: E-Day gameplay screenshot showing a blood soaked Marcus and Dom
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)