"If Gears 1 was Alien, the rest of the franchise was Aliens": Former Gears of War art director reckons the Xbox shooter franchise lost its horror edge over the years

Gears of War: E-Day is promising to go back to those horror-ish roots

Gears of War's original art director has recalled how strongly influenced the first game was by the horror genre, a style that was diluted over time in the sequels, as he compared them to the Alien franchise.

"If Gears 1 was Alien, the rest of the franchise was Aliens," art director Jerry O’Flaherty tells FRVR, speaking to how James Cameron's sequel was more of a guns-blazing action movie compared to Ridley Scott's tight, claustrophobic, straight-up horror original.

"It was a lot more, you know, there was a hiding of the bad guy, there was just the tension and the horror that you were pulling out of every location, and I loved that… I loved the horror aspect of what we did in the first one," he adds.

