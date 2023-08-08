Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3: Everything we know so far

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming this year. After weeks of rumors and speculation, Activision has finally delivered a Modern Warfare 3 announcement, with a short teaser confirming the return of Task Force 141. That's something of a surprise, as Call of Duty typically rotates between its franchises – Modern Warfare, Black Ops, and so on. MW3 is set to be a direct continuation of 2022's Modern Warfare 2 then, with all signs pointing to developer Sledgehammer Games taking the lead on production alongside Infinity Ward.

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 joining the list of new games of 2023, the year finally has a massive first-person shooter for the fall window. Details are light on the ground right now, but below you'll find everything we know about Modern Warfare 3 so far – from news and the release date, to the first story and gameplay details.

Activision has confirmed that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release date is set for November 10. This MW3 news confirms a leak that has been doing the rounds in recent weeks, which also seems to confirm that the Call of Duty coming out in 2023 will be developed by Sledgehammer Games.

Modern Warfare 3 platforms

Activision is yet to confirm the Modern Warfare 3 platforms, however it's expected to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. While we are still awaiting confirmation on the final list of available platforms there is a good chance that MW3 will also launch on PS4 and Xbox One. That speculation is driven by the fact that Modern Warfare 3 is built atop the foundations of last year's installment – the IW 9.0 engine was deployed for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and was specifically engineered to support the future of the Call of Duty franchise.

Modern Warfare 3 won't be Xbox exclusive

The proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition is hanging over the reveal of Modern Warfare 3. Regardless of how the deal ultimately concludes, MW3 won't be an Xbox Series X exclusive – nor is it likely to land in Xbox Game Pass. Sony has an exclusive marketing deal in place with Call of Duty which is set to expire in 2024, although the platform holder has penned a deal with Microsoft Gaming which guarantees the release of Call of Duty on PlayStation for a further 10 years , should the acquisition complete.

Modern Warfare 3 trailer

The first Modern Warfare 3 trailer will go online at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST. While it's unknown whether this include our first look at Modern Warfare 3 gameplay, Activision has confirmed that it will showcase "the ultimate threat" returning to the Call of Duty universe – Makarov.

Modern Warfare 3 reveal event

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

While we now have the official name and logo, we still are yet to see any Modern Warfare 3 gameplay or any clues about the campaign. That's set to change in the coming days, with a Modern Warfare 3 reveal event rumored to take place on August 17. Activision has confirmed that the Call of Duty 2023 reveal will take place in Warzone 2 as a limited-time Season 5 event where we'll be able to join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure a chemical weapon threat.

Who is making Modern Warfare 3?

Activision is yet to confirm who is making Modern Warfare 3, but all signs point to developer Sledgehammer Games as being behind the 2023 installment. The studio is best known for co-developing 2011's Modern Warfare 3 in collaboration with Infinity Ward, and for leading production of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Call of Duty: WW2, and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Shelby Carleton, a narrative designer at Sledgehammer, has confirmed that they are writing for MW3 ; we also have word High Moon Studios will be involved in production, with writer Ash Poprik confirming their involvement with the project .

Modern Warfare 3 story

(Image credit: Activision)

The debut Modern Warfare 3 trailer was a 41-second tease which features hidden telephone numbers and Modern Warfare protagonist Captain Price offering some sage wisdom: "Never bury your enemies alive." This is uttered after some echoed dialogue from the ending of 2022's Modern Warfare 2. If you need a refresher, the Modern Warfare 2 ending has Task Force 141 learning that Vladimir Makarov (an antagonist of the original MW games) has seized control of a Russian Ultranationalist group – responsible for sabotaging Shepherd's operation, setting the events of MW2 in motion.

Later, a mid-credits sequence shows a group of soldiers assembling makeshift pistols as they await to depart an airplane. Before they can leave, one of the soldiers receives a text message with a simple instruction – "No Russian." This is a direct reference to the infamous No Russian mission from 2009's MW2, where you steer a group of Russian operatives as they commit an act of terrorism on an airport. If you listen to the audio in the MW3 teaser closely, you'll notice that it opens with the following sequence: a ding signaling that the seatbelt sign has been switched off on a plane, the buzz of a phone receiving a text message, and the cocking of pistols – a direct reflection of the MW2 post-credits sequence.