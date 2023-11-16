The best Katt-AMR loadout in Modern Warfare 3 is a tricky one, because this sniper rifle deals some serious damage, but is unfortunately quite unwieldy if you don't stick on some attachments to help deal with that. This loadout means the gun can be used at range with a slower pace, but it's also well-kitted out to be one of the best quickscoping loadouts you can find, on one of the best Modern Warfare 3 guns in the game. Here are the details on the best Katt-AMR loadout in MW3, the best class to go alongside it, and how to get it unlocked.

How to unlock the Katt-AMR in Modern Warfare 3

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard )

Even though it's the best sniper rifle in the game, the Katt-AMR is unlocked at level 4, which is the same time you unlock create-a-class in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This means if you're a keen sniper and want to relive the good ol' days, 360-noscoping off the side of Highrise, you can do it from almost the get-go.

However, the Katt-AMR does have 29 levels' worth of attachments to get through, along with plenty of attachments that can only be unlocked via Modern Warfare 3 armory unlocks, so you may be there for a while grinding with the gun until you can create the loadout we have here. It's worth it though.

Best Modern Warfare 3 Katt-AMR loadout

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard )

Here is the best Katt-AMR loadout in Modern Warfare 3:

Barrel: Perdition 24" Short Barrel

Perdition 24" Short Barrel Laser: FSE OLE-V laser

FSE OLE-V laser Stock: Tactical Stock Pad

Tactical Stock Pad Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Phantom Grip Bolt: Ephemeral Quickbolt

As mentioned, the aim of the game here is to improve the handling and mobility of the Katt-AMR, so you can move about the map with ease but still post up and defend a location if necessary. To that end, the Perdition 24" Short Barrel is an absolute necessity, because it improves the ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and movement speed. The fact it debuffs lots of useful attributes isn't ideal, but remember that the Katt-AMR has the highest damage possible on a sniper rifle anyway, so subtracting a little from that isn't the end of the world.

The FSE OLE-V Laser is another attachment that helps with the same attributes, while the Tactical Stock Pad again buffs the ADS speed. It negatively affects the recoil control but since the fire rate on this bolt-action sniper rifle is so slow anyway, that isn't a big deal. The Phantom Grip also helps out with that, while the Ephemeral Quickbolt will mean that wait between shots is a little quicker, chambering a bullet faster and sacrificing some accuracy while doing so – but that doesn't exactly matter when you can't fire a bullet while rechambering anyway.

Best Katt-AMR class in Modern Warfare 3

Here is the best class to use with the Katt-AMR in Modern Warfare 3:

Vest: Gunner Vest

Gunner Vest Secondary: AMR9

AMR9 Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Dead Silence Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: Tac Mask

The Gunner Vest is by far the best option for the Katt-AMR, because alongside allowing you to carry another primary weapon – essential when using a sniper – it also improves your reload speeds, which are quite lengthy with this bulky sniper. For the secondary, we'd recommend the AMR9 as we've found it to be one of the better SMGs in the game, but this is mostly down to personal preference – you could also go for the Striker or Rival-9.

For the Tactical and Lethal, this is mostly personal preference again, but Stun Grenades (or Flash Grenades) are useful for those close-quarters engagement when you have the sniper equipped. It's much easier to hit a stunned or blinded target that is moving slowly than it is one that is likely jumping and weaving all over the place, shooting back at you. Throwing Knives are a one-hit-kill last resort if you're struggling to kill a target up close, and quicker to throw than it is to switch to your secondary in the heat of battle.

For the equipment, Dead Silence is always a safe bet to mask the sound of your footsteps, while the Quick-Grip Gloves improve your weapon swap speed. Finally, we're using the Tac Mask in the gear slot because there's nothing worse than being stunned when trying to snipe, but if you're having issues being spotted on the radar instead, then stick on the Ghost T/V Camo.

That's it for our Katt-AMR loadout – if you want to use one of the best assault rifles, check out our guide to the best MTZ-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3, or we also have guides on how the Modern Warfare 3 Battle Pass works, along with how to prestige in Modern Warfare 3, because it's not quite as straightforward as you'd think.

