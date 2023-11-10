What's in the Modern Warfare 3 Battle Pass Season 1

The Modern Warfare 3 Battle Pass Season 1 is now live, with over 100 rewards to unlock as you progress across the map sectors. As with previous passes you can choose your own route by moving through adjacent sectors as you complete them, and even if you don't buy the Battle Pass then you will still be able to unlock some free-tier rewards as you progress. All items you receive here will carry forward to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, so you can get maximum use out of your hard-earned rewards. If you want to start collecting those elusive items, then here's what you need to know about the Season 1 Battle Pass in Modern Warfare 3.

How much does the Modern Warfare 3 Battle Pass for Season 1 cost?

The Modern Warfare 3 Battle Pass for Season 1 costs 1,100 COD Points, which is the equivalent of $9.99 / £8.50 and gives you access to over 100 unlockable rewards throughout the season. There are also a total of 1,400 earnable COD Points available, meaning you can more than recover the initial cost if you complete the Battle Pass, and these can be found in the following sectors:

F2: 100 COD Points (free tier)

F4: 100 COD Points

F6: 100 COD Points (free tier)

F9: 200 COD Points

F11: 100 COD Points

F14: 200 COD Points

F17: 100 COD Points

F19: 100 COD Points

F20: 100 COD Points (free tier)

Battle Pass Complete: 300 COD Points

What is the Modern Warfare 3 Battle Pass BlackCell?

BlackCell is the premium Modern Warfare 3 Battle Pass, as it provides all of the regular benefits plus 20 tier skips (25 on PlayStation), 18 unique BlackCell rewards, an exclusive Operator bundle including the V4L3RIA operator skin, BlackCell Smoke weapon blueprint, and BlackCell Reckoner weapon blueprint, plus the Tactical Pet: MegaByte finishing move. The BlackCell Battle Pass costs $29.99 / £25.99, though you do instantly receive an additional 1,100 COD Points worth $9.99 / £8.50 when you purchase it. Those unique BlackCell rewards are:

Instant: Zombie's Bane BlackCell weapon blueprint

Instant: Al Simmons BlackCell operator skin

F1: The Crypt BlackCell weapon blueprint

F2: Creepy Clown BlackCell operator skin

F3: Scorched Earth vehicle skin

F5: Scorched Wind vehicle skin

F6: Soul Crusher BlackCell operator skin

F8: Mil-Spawn BlackCell operator skin

F10: Necroplasm BlackCell weapon blueprint

F11: Gaia BlackCell operator skin

F12: Disruptor BlackCell operator skin

F13: Crackling Bones BlackCell weapon blueprint

F15: Burned Spawn BlackCell operator skin

F16: Pulp Chills BlackCell weapon blueprint

F17: Nikto Spawn BlackCell operator skin

F19: Violator BlackCell operator skin

F20: Eradicator BlackCell weapon blueprint

Battle Pass Complete: Spawn BlackCell operator skin

How does Auto Progress work with the Modern Warfare 3 Battle Pass?

When you first access the Modern Warfare 3 Battle Pass you'll be asked to 'choose how you earn your rewards', with the option to turn Auto Progress on or off. With Auto On you'll progress through the Battle Pass by spending tokens automatically, unlocking rewards in sequential order, so this option is best if you're planning to complete the entire pass or don't want the hassle of redeeming rewards yourself. On the other hand, if you don't think you'll get through the entire Battle Pass then Auto Off is probably the better option for you, so you can pick and choose rewards to prioritize items you want to receive first. You can change this setting at any time by following the prompt in the bottom-right corner of the Battle Pass screen.

