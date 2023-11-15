How to unlock the Interstellar Camo in Modern Warfare 3

If you unlock the Interstellar Camo in Modern Warfare 3 then you've pulled off one of the greatest feats of endurance and skill in the world of online shooters, as the number of challenges you need to complete across a wide range of weapons is absolutely staggering. Of course, while most of us could never dream of getting close to this achievement, one Call of Duty streamer bagged 14,000 kills in a Nicki Minaj skin over a 76-hour grind to be the first player to get the Interstellar Camo in MW3, so it is possible with the right set of abilities and some incredible commitment. If you want to know exactly what's involved in this process and how many Camo Challenges you have to blitz through, then here's how to get the Modern Warfare 3 Interstellar Camo.

How to unlock the Interstellar Camo in MW3

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

To unlock the Interstellar Camo in MW3 you have to complete a lot of individual weapon challenges, and to find them you need to open the top right menu from the main Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screen before selecting the Challenges tile I've highlighted above. Next, select Weapons and you'll be taken to the Weapon Challenges screen, where you can track progress for any weapons that you've unlocked so far.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Note that although there are a huge number of weapons listed on these screens, only those with the small MW3 logo in the corner count towards unlocking the Interstellar Camo in Modern Warfare 3. For clarity, these are the 36 weapons you need to fully complete camo challenges for:

Assault Rifle FR 5.56 SVA 545 DG-58 MCW MTZ-556 Holger 556

Battle Rifle BAS-B Sidewinder MTZ-762

SMGs Striker 9 Striker AMR9 Rival-9 WSP-9 WSP Swarm

LMGs Bruen MK9 DG-58 LSW Pulemyot 762 Holger 26

Shotgun Riveter Haymaker Lockwood 680

Marksman Rifle MCW 6.8 MTZ Interceptor KVD Enforcer DM56

Sniper Rifle Longbow KV Inhibitor Katt-AMR

Handgun TYR COR-45 Renetti WSP Stinger

Launcher RGL-80

Melee Karambit Gutter Knife



That's all 36 MW3 weapons currently available in the game, though if any more are subsequently added then you may be able to get 36 fully complete camo challenges by skipping at least one of them – great news for anyone struggling with the RGL-80 launcher!

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

So, how do you actually fully complete Camo Challenges to work towards unlocking the Interstellar Camo in MW3? Well, the process is as follows:

Complete all of the Base Camo Challenges for a weapon Complete an additional challenge to unlock the Gilded Camo Complete the Gilded Camo Challenge plus all Gilded Camo Challenges in the weapon class and an additional challenge to unlock the Forged Camo Complete the Forged Camo Challenge plus a total of 36 Forged Camo Challenges and an additional challenge to unlock the Priceless Camo Complete 36 Priceless Camo Challenges to unlock the Interstellar Camo

If that sounds like a lot of work... then it absolutely is, and most players won't get anywhere near achieving this feat, but all of the information is there if you want to give it a go. Be aware that these challenges are only progressed through multiplayer, as Zombies mode has its own separate set of weapon challenges following the same layout to unlock the equally rare Golden Enigma, Zircon Scale, Serpentine, and Borealis Camos.

