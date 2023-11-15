Best Modern Warfare 3 guns to help you dominate the early game meta

Having spent a couple of days ripping apart Terminal and Rust, here's my pick of the 10 best guns in Modern Warfare 3. While it's still early days for the MW3 meta, it's clear that the faster movement and higher TTK is favoring a wide variety of Assault Rifles and SMGs. The best MW3 guns strike a balance between strong mobility and control at range, with snappy ADS speeds always a bonus.

There are exceptions to the rules of course, which is why I'm seeing certain Sniper Rifle builds beginning to push their way into the MW3 weapons tier list so far – if you can hit a target above the waist with the Longbow or Katt-AMR, it's a kill. Still, whether you're opting for speedy shooting or patient play, there's a gun for you in my pick of the best guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

10. Renetti

Class: Pistol

How to unlock the Renetti in MW3: Reach Level 21

I don't know about you, but getting killed by players running secondary weapons as a main always raises my blood pressure through the roof, which is why I'm certain that the Renetti is about to become public enemy number one. The Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit will transform the pistol into an SMG that can rival the Striker and AMR9, pairing a fast firing rate with high mobility. You'll need to aim for the upper torso to mitigate any dropoff in damage velocity, and scope for attachments that reduce that pretty harsh kickback, but overall it's possible to get the Renetti into a really viable place. Expect this weapon to grow in popularity over time.

9. Holger 556

Class: Assault Rifle

How to unlock the Holger 556 in MW3: Reach Level 37

With so many Assault Rifles ruling the MW3 gun meta right now, the Holger 556 is a bit of an unassuming pick. It has solid damage output and is decent at range, but doesn't necessarily outperform its contemporaries. So why does it make the list? It's because this thing transforms into a bit of a beast if you equip it with the right attachments, particularly the RB Addle Assault Stock and XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop underbarrel. Focus on improving the mobility of the weapon (ADS and Sprint-to-Fire speed, as well as recoil control) and you'll find that the Holger 556 is a versatile pick that is well suited to the variety of engagements you'll get into across the small-to-mid sized maps.

8. BAS-B

Class: Battle Rifle

How to unlock the BAS-B in MW3: Reach Level 17

Battle Rifles aren't the easiest fit into the faster Modern Warfare 3 meta, with the set of high damage and high recoil weapons failing to stand out amongst such a strong lineup of Assault and Sniper Rifles. Still, the BAS-B is proving to be an exception. It's powerful and versatile, and its semi-auto firing pattern is perfect for those with the patience to play the stationary game at long ranges. You'll need attachments like the D37 Grip and Bruen Laur4 Light Precision Stock to help drag that recoil under control, particularly if you're looking for full-auto viability too. The BAS-B is a difficult weapon to get the hang of because of its wide bullet spray, but it's a solid ally if you can get the hang of it.

7. AMR9

Class: SMG

How to unlock the AMR9 in MW3: Reach Level 55

The AMR9 unlocks at player rank 55, so you're going to need to grind your way through the progression cycle to get your hands on this powerful SMG. It's well worth the hassle though, because the MRR9 can effectively be played as a hyper agile assault rifle. If you're a fan of running and gunning, the Striker is the better weapon of choice, but this SMG will make you viable at a variety of ranges. If you're running mid-sized maps, it's possible to really dominate sightlines – particularly if you pair this thing up with something like the AMR9 Commando Pro Barrel and 9mm High Grain ammunition. With its high damage output and even recoil pattern, the AMR9 is a powerful weapon in MW3, you'll just need some dedication to unlock it and the SMG's best attachments.

6. DG-58

Class: Assault Rifle

How to unlock the DG-56 in MW3: Armory unlock

Coming into Modern Warfare 3, I never thought that I'd be recommending a burst-fire assault rifle. The class had a bit of a rough run in recent years, but if you're comfortable with the staccato firing model then you'll find that this thing absolutely shreds enemies. I'd recommend pairing the DG-58 with attachments like the LS18 barrel to improve aiming idle sway and recoil control, along with with FSS OLE-V Laser to improve the ADS speed, and you'll find a weapon capable of delivering one of the quickest TTK outlays in the game. Now, this AR isn't going to be for everybody, as it requires tempered control to get the burst-fire under control and shot grouping towards the upper torso and head to be truly effective, but the DG-58 can be devastating in the right hands.

5. Longbow

Class: Sniper Rifle

How to unlock the Longbow in MW3: Reach Level 4

Honestly, right now, the best guns in MW3 are largely spread across the AR and SMG weapon classes. But sniper rifles have made something of a comeback in Modern Warfare 3, and the Longbow is my pick of the lot – although the Katt-AMR and KV Inhibitor are close alternatives. If you build this thing for range you'll find that anything above the waistline will deal a devastating amount of damage, but if you're looking to truly frustrate anybody lurking on kill cams then you'll want to outfit the Longbow for quick-scoping. Honestly, get rid of the stock, stick the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop on the underbarrel, and the Nought-Z3 rear grip to improve ADS and sprint-to-fire speed and you'll transform the Longbow into a more versatile shotgun.

4. SVA 545

Class: Assault Rifle

How to unlock the SVA 545 in MW3: Reach Level 4

If you've spent any time on TikTok since launch (don't judge me) you'll find a lot of players shouting about the SVA 545. While it would be easy to chalk this up to it being the first assault rifle that you unlock in MW3, it also happens to be one of the best – at least until you grind your way to the MCW. Unlike most of the weapons that I've picked out here – all pretty easy to wield – the SVA 545 comes with an interesting quirk: your first shot effectively fires two bullets simultaneously. If you're able to get into a rhythm of burst-firing patterns you can unlock the devastating potential of this AR, ripping through enemies at medium range. Focus attachments on reducing horizontal and vertical recoil and you're bound to have a great time.

3. MTZ-556

Class: Assault Rifle

How to unlock the MTZ-556 in MW3: Reach Level 12

The MTZ-556 is one of the first assault rifles that you're going to get access to when you pick up Modern Warfare 3, and while weapons like the MCW and SVA 545 outclass it in some key areas, damage output and effective range being the biggest, I'd be lying if didn't say that the MTZ-556 is one of the best feeling assault rifles in the game. I just love the ADS snap, particularly if you run the gun with something like the MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel, which improves aim stability and range at the cost of Tact-Stance Spread and Aim Walking Speed. The MTZ-556 is a great all-rounder while you get your head around the new movement systems, but it's one I can't help but come back to time and time again.

2. Striker

Class: SMG

How to unlock the Striker in MW3: Reach Level 4

There's some debate online as to whether the Striker has been nerfed beyond recognition since its inclusion in the beta, but for me it's still the best SMG in MW3 right now. It's incredibly easy to wield, and devastating at closer-to-medium ranges. I've had a lot of fun pairing the Striker with the Gunner Vest, which starts you out with max ammo and greatly improves your reload speed. This has allowed me to absolutely sweep games on some of the smaller maps, particularly if you pair the weapon with your favorite suppressor and whip the stock off to increase the snappiness. Spend some time with the Striker and you'll find that it's a good go-to when you need a reliable weapon to see you through a rough spot.

1. MCW

Class: Assault Rifle

How to unlock the MCW in MW3: Reach Level 44

The MCW emerged as one of the best MW3 guns in the pre-launch beta and has survived with its wicked fast TTK intact for launch. This excellent assault rifle will bring about fond memories of the classic ACR from the original run of Modern Warfare games, returning with manageable recoil and solid bullet velocity. While it suffers at range, there are attachments like the Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel which can make it more of an effective all-rounder if longshots are part of your style of play. The MCW unlocks at player level 44, so if you're looking for an excuse to burn through some of your Double XP tokens, this gun is a good reason to do so.