The best Holger 556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Some of the best Holger 556 loadouts in Modern Warfare 3 have proven to be so damned good that they are already being annexed for competitive play. While the base weapon looks a little unassuming, particularly when compared to something like the MCW loadouts that are dominating regular play, the truth is that it's possible to build the MW3 Holger 556 into an absolute powerhouse.

I started leaning towards this Assault Rifle towards the end of my Modern Warfare 3 review , finding its almost non-existent recoil patterns and solid bullet velocity to be a great asset across all ranges. You know, after I got the attachments in place to build this best Holger 556 loadout. It'll require some leveling of other weapons to get all the components that you need, but once you do I think you'll find this to be one of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3 to help crush the early game MW3 meta.

Best Holger 556 loadout in MW3

(Image credit: Activision)

Barrel: Chrios-6 Match

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Optic: Slate Reflector

Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock

I'm not going to go so far as to say that this Holger 556 loadout is point-and-shoot, but it's pretty damn close. There's practically no recoil to worry about, so you'll want to emphasize its best elements: the Chrios-6 Match barrel to improve bullet velocity and range, the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop to increase ADS speed and Gun Kick control, and of course the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor to keep you off of radars and improve weapon handling – although you could swap this out for the Shadowstrike Suppressor if you prefer a little extra sprint to fire speed. Naturally, switch the optic out for whatever you prefer to use in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Holger 556 Class in MW3

(Image credit: Activision)

Vest: Gunner Vest

Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

You've got a couple of options for the best Holger 556 Class setup. I'm personally a big fan of the Gunner Vest, which increases reload speed and spawns you into maps with a full ammo clip. It also lets you carry a second primary, so you could pair this AR up with a great SMG like the best Striker loadout in MW3. If you do that, I'd recommend taking the Quick-Grip Gloves for quicker weapon swap speed, and something like the Bone Conduction Headset to increase awareness of incoming footsteps. Alternatively, you could take the Infantry Vest, which will let you equip Boots, but I don't think it's worth the Overkill perk tradeoff here.