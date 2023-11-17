With the best Striker loadout in Modern Warfare 3 as part of your arsenal, you'll be in a great position to really dominate short-to-mid range engagements. I used this weapon a lot while I was getting ready to write my Modern Warfare 3 review , and found it to be a pretty versatile weapon and one of the best MW3 SMGs that I've found so far. It's better set for those of you who like to sprint and shoot, so if you're into slower play you may want to take a look at other Modern Warfare 3 SMGs like the AMR9.

Otherwise, with the best Striker loadout you'll have yourself one of the best Modern Warfare 3 guns in the early game meta. Pair it up with something like the Gunner Vest and you'll be able to quickly dispatch large groups of enemies, with the vest's faster reload times keeping you viable for longer. So keep on reading to find the best MW3 Striker loadout for attachments, gear, and more.

Best Striker loadout in MW3

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: FSS Priority Tactical Stock

Magazine: 48-Round Mag

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

The Striker unlocks at Player Rank 4, so it's likely to be one of the first SMGs that you spend any time with. I'd recommend putting in the time to level this thing up from the beginning, because it really does become a powerhouse with the right attachments. If you want to build the best Striker loadout in MW3 you'll want to pair it up with attachments that prioritise mobility and recoil reduction, putting you in the best position possible to maximise your TTK. If you're looking for some variants, with a wider focus on range, consider swapping the Shadowstrike Suppressor Muzzle out for the Striker Recon Long Barrel, and perhaps the 48-Round Magazine for the XTEN Nexus Underbarrel grip.

Best Striker class build in MW3

(Image credit: Activision)

Vest: Gunner Vest

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Gear: Mission Control Comlink

The best Striker class in Modern Warfare 3 is designed to keep you moving and killing as fast as possible, The Gunner Vest (which unlocks at level 20) allows you to deploy with max ammo and improves your reload speed. This is great for keeping you viable, and also makes the Mag Holster gear somewhat redundant. Instead, look to use the Mission Control Comlink to reduce your Killstreak cost by one, or opt for something like the Ghost T/V Camo to get you off of the mini-map. You could also swap the Commando Gloves out for Scavenger, should you want a little extra ammo.