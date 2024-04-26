Escape from Tarkov devs attempt to put out fire caused by $250 'pay to win' edition by giving everyone access to an exclusive game mode - but only for 6 months

The developer of extraction shooter Escape from Tarkov says that everyone can have access to the controversial new mode that's locked behind a paywall - but only for six months.

Escape from Tarkov is currently embroiled in a drama caused by the game's newly-announced $250 'Unheard Edition' . For that substantial price tag, Unheard Edition offers an enhanced stash, a unique weapon, and more slots on the in-game market. All that's enough for it to be blasted as a 'pay to win' experience, but what really got the community aflame was the introduction of a new offline PvE game mode which would be exclusive to Unheard.

Particularly aggrieved are the owners of the game's old Edge of Darkness (EOD) edition. Now delisted, that version of Escape from Tarkov bundled together older content and DLC, but players who bought into it wouldn't be getting any of the Unheard Edition bonuses. Last night, Tarkov devs insisted that's because the Unheard Edition content isn't DLC, but it wasn't enough to prevent community uproar.

This morning, it looks like the developer is attempting to walk things back. Battlestate Games COO Nikita Buyanov took to Reddit , explaining that "to honor the owners of EOD version and their indelible importance and role in the EFT universe, we plan to add the following new unique features to the EOD edition." As well as some unique cosmetics, those players will get their insured items back faster, be able to skip two daily quests per day at no cost, receive a new quest line, and gain improvements to their charisma, PMC karma, and personal trader buying limits. Perhaps most notable, they'll get six months of high priority matchmaking, as well as six months of access to the Unheard Edition's offline PvE mode.

Unfortunately, it seems like this attempt to put out the community fire has only fueled it further. EOD players have access to new DLC in perpetuity, and while Battlestate is adamant that offline PvE is "a feature and a game mode" and isn't DLC, players aren't buying that definition, and six months' access doesn't make it better. To make matters worse, Battlestate is also being accused of attempting to address 'pay to win' concerns by offering even more advantages to a paid-for, enhanced edition that's not even available to purchase anymore.

At time of writing, that Reddit thread is sitting at zero upvotes and 2,400 comments, which is surely a sign of a healthy, happy community. Subreddit moderators have waded in to tell commenters to behave, with the powerful stance of "I've got better things to do today than ban a load of children who cannot disagree with something without throwing childish insults around." It'll be a fun weekend for the Battlestate community managers.

