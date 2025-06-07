Splitgate 2 launches to "Mixed" Steam reviews as players call out pricey microtransactions, right after the game's creator said the "state of multiplayer FPS games is tragically stale"

During yesterday's Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase, 1047 Games CEO and co-founder Ian Proux took to the stage to highlight Splitgate 2 and its launch – but his implications that the FPS would revolutionize the genre seem to have fallen short.

Proux, donning a controversial "Make FPS Great Again" cap, explained that the reasons he made Splitgate 2 are simple: "Because I grew up playing Halo, and I'm tired of playing the same Call of Duty every year, and I wish we could have Titanfall 3." The lead then posted a response to those uncomfortable with his on-stage message and presence, exclaiming that he's "not here to apologize, but I am here to clarify."

I’m not here to apologize but I am here to clarify. This is not a political statement, it is quite literally what it says, so take it at face value.The state of multiplayer FPS games is tragically stale. We hope to fix that, whether you want Arena, Battle Royale, Onslaught, or… pic.twitter.com/ihMsPZCeZHJune 7, 2025

The CEO then took another shot at the FPS genre, explaining how 1047 Games hopes Splitgate 2 can "fix" its problems: "The state of multiplayer FPS games is tragically stale. We hope to fix that, whether you want Arena, Battle Royale, Onslaught, or Map Creator." Now that fans have had a chance to explore the developer's new shooter, and its apparently very expensive microtransactions, it's safe to say they're not at all content.

"You threw shade at Call of Duty on stage but copied Warzone's mechanics for your battle royale and dropped an $80 bundle in Splitgate 2," comments one player under the dev's post regarding "the state of multiplayer FPS games." The official Splitgate 2 account then responds: "We understand your criticism. This pack features our most unique skins with complex animations and artwork. We have a variety of cheaper options."

We understand your criticism. This pack features our most unique skins with complex animations & artwork. We have a variety of cheaper options.The game is free to play, & you don't need to buy anything to enjoy it to its fullest. Nothing is pay to win & never will be.June 7, 2025

The dev continues, bringing up how "the game is free to play, and you don't need to buy anything to enjoy it to its fullest," and "nothing is pay-to-win and never will be." 1047 Games doubles down on this sentiment in a further reply, once again stating that microtransactions in Splitgate 2 are strictly optional, despite acknowledging the controversy surrounding them: "Monetization is always controversial, but it's also optional."

Understandably, however, fans aren't exactly happy with this way of thinking. The Steam page for Splitgate 2 highlights as much, as current reviews only add up to a "Mixed" rating overall. "Less interesting version of Apex Legends," reads one negative review. Countless others criticize Proux directly, with a player noting how he found fault in Call of Duty but "proceeded to release the most generic battle royale MTX farm ever."

splitgate 2 guy walks on stage wearing a "make fps great again" hat, proceeds to announce splitgate 2 battle royale mode, imagine dragons in trailer.open the game.3 currencies, battle pass, and 34 dollar portal skin that makes your portal white pic.twitter.com/kA8LmTjBTpJune 7, 2025

There's no telling what the future looks like for Splitgate 2 just yet, though – but for now, the community doesn't sound too thrilled with 1047 Games' approach to the shooter and its "three currencies, battle pass, and $34 portal skin that makes your portal white," as one player calls out in a thread online: "Crazy too that a game marketing itself as the best FPS since old Halo games does everything it ripped from those games but worse."



Looking for more new games to wishlist? Here's a full rundown of the Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule to keep your calendar up to date.