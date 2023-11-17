The best MCW loadout in Modern Warfare 3 right now

Settle on a good MCW loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and you'll find that this Assault Rifle is undoubtedly one of the best MW3 guns that the game has to offer right now. It's got a lightning fast TTK, with the weapon's versatility and mobility making it a great option for just about any situation you might find yourself in – from the tight enclosures of Rust to the long sightlines of Wasteland.

The thing with the best MW3 MCW loadout is that it's perfectly set for tweaking, depending on your playstyle. I'm a pretty aggressive player, pushing positions and engaging at range so I've opted for a setup which rewards ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds. Give my MCW loadout a try and take it from there, but this should absolutely get you on the right track. Below you'll find that along with my pick of the equipment you can pair the weapon up with, and the end result should be the best MCW loadout in Modern Warfare 3 that you're going to find right now.

Best MCW loadout in MW3

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle: Casus Brake

Barrel: Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Optic: MK3 Reflector

Stock: A90 Venom Stock

The MCW unlocks at player rank 44, so you'll need to get through most of the core progression system if you want to get this weapon in your hands. Once you do, you'll want to start prioritizing attachments which reduce recoil and improve your mobility or ADS speed. I've opted for the Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel and Casus Brake to give it a much-needed boost to stability and speed. I should also flag that the optic is entirely interchangeable, so go with whatever feels best to you – don't forget to use the Modern Warfare 3 tac-stance system to switch from your scope to iron sights in close quarters too.

Best MCW class in MW3

(Image credit: Activision)

Vest: Gunner Vest

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Gear: Mission Control Comlink

Given the immense stopping power of this weapon, for my best MCW loadout in MW3 I like to keep things pretty simple. You could switch out the Gunner Vest for the Overkill Vest, but I'd rather prioritize reload speed and mobility. As for the Gear, I roll with the Mission Control Comlink because it reduces the Killstreak cost by one – cutting the time before I can deploy my Overwatch Helo, which is always appealing.