Fortnite Windmill and The Other Windmill: Where to Air Jump

The Fortnite Windmill and The Other Windmill are two very similar looking buildings, as noted by their self-referential names, although they aren't very close to each other on the battle royale island. If you're working your way through the Fortnite quests linked to the Elements event then you'll need to Air Jump at one of these locations – after you've collected the relevant technique, of course. If you're not sure where to find these agricultural structures, then here's how to find and Air Jump at the Windmill or The Other Windmill in Fortnite.

Where to find the Windmill and The Other Windmill in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are currently two Windmills in Fortnite, and I've marked both of their locations on the map above. The Windmill can be found to the southwest of Fencing Fields, while The Other Windmill is situated to the southwest of Lavish Lair. Either of these can be used for the particular quest we're looking at here, and you only need to do it once, so pick whichever is more convenient for you.

How to Air Jump at the Windmill or The Other Windmill in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To Air Jump at the Windmill or The Other Windmill in Fortnite, you first need to collect the Airbending technique. This can be found in the general loot pool, but if you'd rather not rely on luck then you should visit one of the Fortnite Elemental Shrines dedicated to Air – one of them is located to the north of Grand Glacier, while the other is just east of Brawler's Battleground. Although these are both a decent distance from either of the Windmills, you can use the Air Wheel ability of the technique to travel quickly over all terrain and are very hard for opponents to hit while doing that, so drop a map marker and make a beeline to one of the targets, then use the Air Jump ability to complete the task at hand.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.