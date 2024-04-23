Lego Fortnite animals: How to add them to your farm

Lego Fortnite animals have now been updated, so they can be brought to your village and used to build a farm. You can tame the existing cows, sheep, and chickens, as well as the newly added pigs, then install them in Barns to keep them happy and reap their item drops. Your village in Lego Fortnite can be significantly expanded, with enough slots at maximum level to add three Lego Fortnite Villagers, three animals, then four more villagers or animals on top! If you want to get into farming, then here's how to tame animals in Lego Fortnite.

How to build a farm in Lego Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To get started with your Lego Fortnite farm, you need to place at least one Barn within your village. The blueprint for this will be automatically unlocked following the update when you village reaches level 2, and you'll need 10 Planks to build a Barn so get your Lumber Mill running to refine some Wood. Barns can accommodate all types of animal, so you don't need specific accommodation to cater for your different animal friends.

How to tame animals in Lego Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've built your first Barn you'll unlock the recipe to cook Animal Treats, and they can be used to befriend the local animals. To cook an Animal Treat in Lego Fortnite you need to combine five Vines and three Corn on the Grill.

With the snack in hand, approach an animal you want to tame and then follow the prompt that appears when you're near to feed it the Animal Treat. The animal will then follow you for a period of time, so use this opportunity to lure it back to your farm – try to pick an animal that's nearby, or it may take a lot of time and treats to get it all the way home. With the animal near a Barn, use the Assign option to move it in, then add food to the slot at the Barn to keep the animal happy and trigger its item drops.

