Best SVA-545 loadout in Modern Warfare 3

The best SVA-545 loadout in MW3 is going to help you dominate just about any engagement you sprint into. It boasts a pretty solid fire-rate, as well as really strong mobility and handling. I used it quite a bit while writing my Modern Warfare 3 review , particularly in the earliest hours – before I unlocked the best MCW loadout at player rank 44. While you're grinding through progression, you'll likely find that the SVA-545 is one of the best assault rifles in MW3, owing to the fact that it not only unlocks early at level 4, but it has this cool quirk where the first two rounds fire almost simultaneously – so if you can get a tap-fire rhythm going you'll absolutely obliterate anybody standing in your way.

Naturally, all of this makes the SVA-545 one of the best Modern Warfare 3 guns , with the AR absolutely dominating the early MW3 meta game. So long as you pair it with the right attachments, of course. Below you'll find my tips on putting together the best MW3 SVA-545 loadout, as well as the optimal class setup to pair it with in Modern Warfare 3.

Best SVA-545 loadout in MW3

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

Underbarrel: XTEN-Phantom 5 Handle

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Makeev R11 Stock

This SVA-545 loadout is pretty disgusting, in that it'll absolutely rip through enemies – Activision may have raised the TTK, but this Assault Rifle does its best to ignore that fact entirely. You'll want to invest in a stock like the Makeev R11, which increases movement speed and firing aim stability, pairing it with the STV Precision Barrel which will improve bullet velocity and range. With that in mind, don't bother trying to integrate lasers into your build as they'll be useless. Instead, use the spare slot to work either the Shadowstrike Suppressor or the superior VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor into your build to keep you undetectable by radar. Have fun!

Best SVA-545 class in MW3

(Image credit: Activision)

Vest: Gunner Vest

Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

There are a few different ways to set up your SVA-545 class in MW3, but I would recommend going for the Gunner Vest – increasing your reload speed, and ensuring you spawn into games with max ammo. This will also let you take a second Primary weapon out into the field, so check out our best Striker loadout in MW3 for a great pairing which will keep you viable at all ranges. Naturally, you'll want to also take Quick-Grip Gloves and the Bone Conduction Headset out with you too, allowing you to quickly switch between weapons and better hear incoming footsteps and gunfire.