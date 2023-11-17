The best DG-58 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 has proven to be an unexpected powerhouse in the early MW3 meta. Given how fast this year's installment is, we're seeing full-auto Assault Rifles and SMGs dominate – at least that was the case while I was writing my Modern Warfare 3 review . But once I got this burst-fire Assault Rifle in my hands, accessible via the MW3 Armory Unlocks system, I quickly found myself mopping up kills.

Truth be told, because of the lightning fast TTK if you're able to center your shots above the torso, there's a lot of variations you could make to the DG-58 loadout to have it better suit your playstyle. No matter how you choose to play with it, this is one of the best Modern Warfare 3 guns – so long as you're willing to put in the time to learn its unique firing patterns and recoil rhythms. So with all that in mind, keep reading to find the best DG-58 loadout that I've put together so far in Modern Warfare 3.

Best DG-58 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: XTEN Ported 290

Barrel: DG-58 LS18 Barrel

Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handle

Optic: Slate Reflector

Comb: Warrant Control Comb

This build works to reduce Vertical and Horizontal recoil, and takes some steps to improve ADS and Sprint-to-Fire speeds. You could swap out the Warrant Control Comb (which improves Gun Kick Control and Aiming Idle Sway) for something like the FSS OLE-V Laser for more control, but like I said before, the DG-58 is pretty easy to wield once you get the hang of it. As always, swap out the optic for whatever your favorite is, and remember that you'll always have the option to kick in the Modern Warfare 3 tac-stance system at closer rangers if you're rocking a longer optic.

Best DG-58 class in MW3

Vest: Gunner Vest

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

You'll want to keep your DG-58 class in MW3 pretty simple. I'm a fan of the Gunner Vest, which not only spawns you in with full ammo but also helps improve your reload speeds. The Marksman Gloves will help boost your ADS, while the Ghost T/V Camo will help keep you off of the mini-map. Alternatively, go with a Vest that allows you to also equip a pair of Boots and then go for the Covert Sneakers, this will reduce the sound of your footsteps – if you're going for the full sneak approach, consider swapping the Muzzle out for a suppressor.