How to access the Hades 2 technical test

The Hades 2 technical test offers players a sneak peek at the highly anticipated roguelike, though you'll need some RNG luck of your own to get selected as a participant. The playtest will let those involved sample a small amount of what's to come in Hades 2 ahead of the upcoming Early Access launch, while hopefully ironing out any technical issues that may have slipped through initial testing. To find out what's happening and how you can sign up for a chance to get involved, here's everything you need to know about the Hades 2 playtest.

How to sign up for the Hades 2 technical test

To sign up for the Hades 2 technical test, you need to visit the official Steam page and click on the Request Access button under the "Join the Hades II Playtest" heading, after making sure you're logged in to your Steam account. You'll receive a notification confirming that your interest has been registered, however access to the technical test is not guaranteed. Supergiant will initially invite a subset of players to take part in the playtest, then will gradually roll out more invites as problems are identified and fixed. Note that you'll need to meet the following minimum PC requirements to take part in the technical test:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (or Steam Deck )

Windows 10 64-bit (or ) Processor: Dual Core 2.4 Ghz

Dual Core 2.4 Ghz Memory: 4GB RAMF

4GB RAMF Graphics: 2GB VRAM / DirectX 12+ support

For content creators, key requests are also open via the Keymailer site, providing another potential route to access the technical test. However, as with the Steam playtest sign ups, access cannot be guaranteed through this method either, so don't expect all requests to be honored.

How long will the Hades 2 technical test last?

Due to the fluid nature of the Hades 2 technical test, there isn't an official duration or end date confirmed for it. However, sign ups began on April 16 and Supergiant have estimated it will be "longer than a week, shorter than a month" before it concludes. If you don't receive access initially then all is not lost, as you may get invited further down the line – though the ultimate aim of the playtest is to test the game as quickly as possible with a relatively small group so that Hades 2 can then be launched into Early Access on Steam and Epic Games, where everyone will be able to purchase and play it.

