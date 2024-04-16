MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decklists

Sifting through the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander deck list is the perfect way to jump into Magic: The Gathering’s new Wild West-themed set. While Magic is one of the undisputed best card games , it can be a tad frustrating keeping up with new drops and figuring out exactly what’s worth adding to your collection.



To help, we’ve compiled the full card list for all four Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decks so you can get a clear picture of what’s included in each. There’s more to choosing and mastering a deck than just knowing what cards are in it. The best Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decks all have distinct archetypes that reward particular playstyles.



It’s also worth remembering that preconstructed commander decks can also benefit significantly from upgrades. Customizing your decks is an important part of learning how to play MTG Commander effectively. So, while the deck lists below show what you’re initially buying, they might not be what you wind up playing with.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Desert Bloom decklist

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Desert Bloom has a little more mana than average for a 100-card deck. This land-heavy card spread makes a lot of sense given that the face Commander (Yuma, Proud Protector) offers you the chance to sacrifice land to draw a card and create creature tokens. Of course, more land means more opportunity to send them to your graveyard.

Creature

Legendary

Yuma, Proud Protector

Kirri, Talented Sprout

Omnath, Locus of Rage

Titania, Protector of Argoth

Hazezon, Shaper of Sand



Non-legendary

Sun Titan

Scute Swarm

Oracle of Mul Daya

Ramunap Excavator

World Shaper

Nesting Dragon

Turntimber Sower

Ancient Greenwarden

Perennial Behemoth

Avenger of Zendikar

Skullwinder

Elvish Rejuvenator

Springbloom Druid

Eccentric Farmer

Angel of the Ruins

Scaretiller

Nantuko Cultivator

Genesis Hydra

Sand Scout

Dune Chanter

Angel of Indemnity

Rumbleweed

Satyr Wayfinder

Sorcery

Descend upon the Sinful

Hour of Promise

Sevinne's Reclamation

Escape to the Wilds

Decimate

Embrace the Unknown

Cataclysmic Prospecting

Vengeful Regrowth

Explore

Magmatic Insight

Winding Way

Thrilling Discovery

Requisition Raid

Map the Frontier

Wreck and Rebuild

Enchantment

Marshal's Anthem

The Mending of Dominaria

Crawling Sensation

Bitter Reunion

Instant

Return of the Wildspeaker

Valorous Stance

Unholy Heat

Electric Revelation

Harrow

Path to Exile

Bovine Intervention

Land

Scavenger Grounds

Sheltered Thicket

Scattered Groves

Sunscorched Divide

Cactus Preserve

Terramorphic Expanse

Evolving Wilds

Painted Bluffs

Command Tower

Krosan Verge

Desert of the True

Desert of the Indomitable

Jungle Shrine

Desert of the Fervent

Dunes of the Dead

Shefet Dunes

Hashep Oasis

Ramunap Ruins

Conduit Pylons

Mirage Mesa

Bristling Backwoods

Creosote Heath

Abraded Bluffs

6 Plains

4 Mountain

7 Forest

Token

Insect / Green Elemental

Red-green Elemental / Angel

Plant / Sand Warrior

Zombie / Ox

Plant Warrior / Treasure

Dragon Egg / Dragon

Plant Warrior / Plant

Bounty card: Lord Fajjal

Bounty card: Paq, Fleeting Filcher

Bounty card: Vara Beth Hannifer

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Quick Draw decklist

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Quick Draw has a larger than average pool of instants and sorceries, and once you check out the deck’s face Commander (Stella Lee, Wild Card) that starts to make a whole lot of sense. She rewards you for casting more than one spell on your turn so it’s valuable to have plenty of (often low-cost) instants and sorceries in your deck to take advantage of that.

Creature

Legendary

Stella Lee, Wild Card

Eris, Roar of the Storm

Talrand, Sky Summoner

Octavia, Living Thesis

Niv-Mizzet, Parun

Kaza, Roil Chaser

Veyran, Voice of Duality



Non-legendary

Archmage Emeritus

Haughty Djinn

Thunderclap Drake

Crackling Spellslinger

Bloodthirsty Adversary

Murmuring Mystic

Pteramander

Storm-Kiln Artist

Young Pyromancer

Electrostatic Field

Guttersnipe

Goblin Electromancer

Third Path Iconoclast

Sorcery

Baral's Expertise

Tezzeret's Gambit

Lock and Load

Finale of Revelation

Curse of the Swine

Mizzix's Mastery

Pyretic Charge

Elemental Eruption

Rousing Refrain

Finale of Promise

Epic Experiment

Treasure Cruise

Preordain

Ponder

Deep Analysis

Vandalblast

Serum Visions

Faithless Looting

Volcanic Torrent

Windfall

Expressive Iteration

Enchantment

Arcane Bombardment

Shark Typhoon

Propaganda

Instant

Dig Through Time

Chaos Warp

Galvanic Iteration

Radical Idea

Opt

Think Twice

Arcane Denial

Pongify

Big Score

Land

Exotic Orchard

Shivan Reef

Sulfur Falls

Frostboil Snarl

Temple of Epiphany

Cascade Bluffs

Ferrous Lake

Command Tower

Temple of the False God

Reliquary Tower

Izzet Boilerworks

14 Island

13 Mountain

Other

Forger's Foundry

Token

Bird Illusion / Elemental

Ape / Shark

Drake / Soldier

Boar / Drake

Elemental / Soldier

Dragon Elemental / Bird Illusion

Dragon Elemental / Treasure

Bounty card: Rissa "Blades" Lee

Bounty card: Sleepy Sovka

Bounty card: Miron Tillas Jr.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Grand Larceny decklist

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

While the face Commander (Gonti, Canny Acquistor) incentivizes casting cards you don’t own, you’re certainly not lacking spells of your own. Grand Larceny still provides you an ample army of 36 creature cards, giving you lots of opportunities to have them damage players and set Gonti’s activated ability into play.

Creature

Legendary

Gonti, Canny Acquistor

Felix Five-Boots

Gonti, Lord of Luxury

Cazur, Ruthless Stalker

Edric, Spymaster of Trest

The Mimeoplasm

Ukkima, Stalking Shadow

Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius

Non-legendary

Thieving Skydiver

Sage of the Beyond

Ghostly Pilferer

Diluvian Primordial

Dazzling Sphinx

Smirking Spelljacker

Brainstealer Dragon

Thieving Amalgam

Orochi Soul-Reaver

Thieving Varmint

Ohran Frostfang

Savvy Trader

Tower Winder

Silent-Blade Oni

Hostage Taker

Fallen Shinobi

Cold-Eyed Selkie

Shadowmage Infiltrator

Baleful Strix

Thief of Sanity

Bladegriff Prototype

Oblivion Sower

Slither Blade

Whirler Rogue

Triton Shorestalker

Silhana Ledgewalker

Void Attendant

Trygon Predator

Sorcery

Stolen Goods

Curse of the Swine

Arcane Heist

Heartless Conscription

Extract Brain

Culling Ritual

Villainous Wealth

Feed the Swarm

Rampant Growth

Kodama's Reach

Three Visits

Enchantment

Mind’s Dilation

Cunning Rhetoric

Instant

Baleful Mastery

Siphon Insight

Plasm Capture

Putrefy

Land

Overflowing Basin

Drowned Catacomb

Temple of Deceit

Temple of Malady

Darkwater Catacombs

Fetid Pools

Yavimaya Coast

Viridescent Bog

Exotic Orchard

Underground River

Woodland Cemetery

Sunken Hollow

Temple of Mystery

Hinterland Harbor

Darkslick Shores

Flooded Grove

Twilight Mire

Llanowar Wastes

Command Tower

Reliquary Tower

Access Tunnel

Dimir Aqueduct

Opulent Palace

5 Island

6 Swamp

4 Forest

Other

Predators' Hour

Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion

Dream-Thief's Bandana

Token

Thopter / Manifest

Thopter / Treasure

Boar / Manifest

2 Boar / Treasure

Eldrazi Scion / Manifest

Eldrazi Scion / Treasure

Bounty card: The Outsider

Bounty card: Gorra Tash and Silas

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Most Wanted decklist

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Most Wanted, as well as having a whole load of artifact cards, contains 33 creatures which are almost all Outlaws of some kind (Assassin, Mercenary, Rogue, Pirate, or Warlock). How convenient then that when creatures that fit into this newly introduced type of batching deal damage to a player, Olivia, Opulent Outlaw creates a Treasure token.

Creature

Legendary

Olivia, Opulent Outlaw

Vihaan, Goldwaker

Massacre Girl

Fain, the Broker

Kamber, the Plunderer

Mari, the Killing Quill

Rankle, Master of Pranks

Captain Lannery Storm

Grenzo, Havoc Raiser

Laurine, the Diversion

Breena, the Demagogue

Queen Marchesa

Non-legendary

Angelic Sell-Sword

Witch of the Moors

Nighthawk Scavenger

Misfortune Teller

Ogre Slumlord

Charred Graverobber

Marshland Bloodcaster

Veinwitch Coven

Dire Fleet Ravager

Mirror Entity

Dire Fleet Daredevil

Angrath's Marauders

Captivating Crew

Academy Manufactor

Mistmeadow Skulk

Changeling Outcast

Morbid Opportunist

Aetherborn Marauder

Tenured Inkcaster

Impulsive Pilferer

Humble Defector

Graywater's Fixer

Sorcery

Council's Judgment

Painful Truths

Hex

Back in Town

Seize the Spotlight

Mass Mutiny

Requisition Raid

Feed the Swarm

Artifact

Idol of Oblivion

Bounty Board

Lightning Greaves

Glittering Stockpile

Arcane Signet

Trailblazer's Boots

Orzhov Signet

Sol Ring

Rakdos Signet

Bandit's Haul

Enchantment

We Ride at Dawn

Discreet Retreat

Rain of Riches

Life Insurance

Shiny Impetus

Instant

Heliod's Intervention

Dead Before Sunrise

Deadly Dispute

Shoot the Sheriff

Boros Charm

Curtains' Call

Land

Fetid Heath

Command Beacon

Vault of the Archangel

Dragonskull Summit

Temple of Silence

Temple of Malice

Exotic Orchard

Temple of Triumph

Clifftop Retreat

Isolated Chapel

Caves of Koilos

Battlefield Forge

Sulfurous Springs

Rugged Prairie

Desolate Mire

Shadowblood Ridge

Canyon Slough

Smoldering Marsh

Blackcleave Cliffs

Command Tower

Bojuka Bog

Path of Ancestry

Rogue's Passage

Demolition Field

Tainted Peak

Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion

Nomad Outpost

Temple of the False God

Bonders' Enclave

2 Plains

4 Swamp

2 Mountain

Token

Mercenary / Treasure

Inkling / Treasure

Mercenary / Treasure

Rogue / The Monarch

Rat / Blood

Eldrazi / Clue

Assassin / Food

Bounty card: Squeakers the Sly

Bounty card: Eriana, Wrecking Ball

Bounty card: Lyssa, Sterling Collector

