MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decklists

Sifting through the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander deck list is the perfect way to jump into Magic: The Gathering’s new Wild West-themed set. While Magic is one of the undisputed best card games, it can be a tad frustrating keeping up with new drops and figuring out exactly what’s worth adding to your collection.
To help, we’ve compiled the full card list for all four Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decks so you can get a clear picture of what’s included in each. There’s more to choosing and mastering a deck than just knowing what cards are in it. The best Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decks all have distinct archetypes that reward particular playstyles.
It’s also worth remembering that preconstructed commander decks can also benefit significantly from upgrades. Customizing your decks is an important part of learning how to play MTG Commander effectively. So, while the deck lists below show what you’re initially buying, they might not be what you wind up playing with.
Outlaws of Thunder Junction Desert Bloom decklist
Desert Bloom has a little more mana than average for a 100-card deck. This land-heavy card spread makes a lot of sense given that the face Commander (Yuma, Proud Protector) offers you the chance to sacrifice land to draw a card and create creature tokens. Of course, more land means more opportunity to send them to your graveyard.
Creature
Legendary
Yuma, Proud Protector
Kirri, Talented Sprout
Omnath, Locus of Rage
Titania, Protector of Argoth
Hazezon, Shaper of Sand
Non-legendary
Sun Titan
Scute Swarm
Oracle of Mul Daya
Ramunap Excavator
World Shaper
Nesting Dragon
Turntimber Sower
Ancient Greenwarden
Perennial Behemoth
Avenger of Zendikar
Skullwinder
Elvish Rejuvenator
Springbloom Druid
Eccentric Farmer
Angel of the Ruins
Scaretiller
Nantuko Cultivator
Genesis Hydra
Sand Scout
Dune Chanter
Angel of Indemnity
Rumbleweed
Satyr Wayfinder
Sorcery
Descend upon the Sinful
Hour of Promise
Sevinne's Reclamation
Escape to the Wilds
Decimate
Embrace the Unknown
Cataclysmic Prospecting
Vengeful Regrowth
Explore
Magmatic Insight
Winding Way
Thrilling Discovery
Requisition Raid
Map the Frontier
Wreck and Rebuild
Enchantment
Marshal's Anthem
The Mending of Dominaria
Crawling Sensation
Bitter Reunion
Instant
Return of the Wildspeaker
Valorous Stance
Unholy Heat
Electric Revelation
Harrow
Path to Exile
Bovine Intervention
Land
Scavenger Grounds
Sheltered Thicket
Scattered Groves
Sunscorched Divide
Cactus Preserve
Terramorphic Expanse
Evolving Wilds
Painted Bluffs
Command Tower
Krosan Verge
Desert of the True
Desert of the Indomitable
Jungle Shrine
Desert of the Fervent
Dunes of the Dead
Shefet Dunes
Hashep Oasis
Ramunap Ruins
Conduit Pylons
Mirage Mesa
Bristling Backwoods
Creosote Heath
Abraded Bluffs
6 Plains
4 Mountain
7 Forest
Token
Insect / Green Elemental
Red-green Elemental / Angel
Plant / Sand Warrior
Zombie / Ox
Plant Warrior / Treasure
Dragon Egg / Dragon
Plant Warrior / Plant
Bounty card: Lord Fajjal
Bounty card: Paq, Fleeting Filcher
Bounty card: Vara Beth Hannifer
Outlaws of Thunder Junction Quick Draw decklist
Quick Draw has a larger than average pool of instants and sorceries, and once you check out the deck’s face Commander (Stella Lee, Wild Card) that starts to make a whole lot of sense. She rewards you for casting more than one spell on your turn so it’s valuable to have plenty of (often low-cost) instants and sorceries in your deck to take advantage of that.
Creature
Legendary
Stella Lee, Wild Card
Eris, Roar of the Storm
Talrand, Sky Summoner
Octavia, Living Thesis
Niv-Mizzet, Parun
Kaza, Roil Chaser
Veyran, Voice of Duality
Non-legendary
Archmage Emeritus
Haughty Djinn
Thunderclap Drake
Crackling Spellslinger
Bloodthirsty Adversary
Murmuring Mystic
Pteramander
Storm-Kiln Artist
Young Pyromancer
Electrostatic Field
Guttersnipe
Goblin Electromancer
Third Path Iconoclast
Sorcery
Baral's Expertise
Tezzeret's Gambit
Lock and Load
Finale of Revelation
Curse of the Swine
Mizzix's Mastery
Pyretic Charge
Elemental Eruption
Rousing Refrain
Finale of Promise
Epic Experiment
Treasure Cruise
Preordain
Ponder
Deep Analysis
Vandalblast
Serum Visions
Faithless Looting
Volcanic Torrent
Windfall
Expressive Iteration
Enchantment
Arcane Bombardment
Shark Typhoon
Propaganda
Instant
Dig Through Time
Chaos Warp
Galvanic Iteration
Radical Idea
Opt
Think Twice
Arcane Denial
Pongify
Big Score
Land
Exotic Orchard
Shivan Reef
Sulfur Falls
Frostboil Snarl
Temple of Epiphany
Cascade Bluffs
Ferrous Lake
Command Tower
Temple of the False God
Reliquary Tower
Izzet Boilerworks
14 Island
13 Mountain
Other
Forger's Foundry
Token
Bird Illusion / Elemental
Ape / Shark
Drake / Soldier
Boar / Drake
Elemental / Soldier
Dragon Elemental / Bird Illusion
Dragon Elemental / Treasure
Bounty card: Rissa "Blades" Lee
Bounty card: Sleepy Sovka
Bounty card: Miron Tillas Jr.
Outlaws of Thunder Junction Grand Larceny decklist
While the face Commander (Gonti, Canny Acquistor) incentivizes casting cards you don’t own, you’re certainly not lacking spells of your own. Grand Larceny still provides you an ample army of 36 creature cards, giving you lots of opportunities to have them damage players and set Gonti’s activated ability into play.
Creature
Legendary
Gonti, Canny Acquistor
Felix Five-Boots
Gonti, Lord of Luxury
Cazur, Ruthless Stalker
Edric, Spymaster of Trest
The Mimeoplasm
Ukkima, Stalking Shadow
Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius
Non-legendary
Thieving Skydiver
Sage of the Beyond
Ghostly Pilferer
Diluvian Primordial
Dazzling Sphinx
Smirking Spelljacker
Brainstealer Dragon
Thieving Amalgam
Orochi Soul-Reaver
Thieving Varmint
Ohran Frostfang
Savvy Trader
Tower Winder
Silent-Blade Oni
Hostage Taker
Fallen Shinobi
Cold-Eyed Selkie
Shadowmage Infiltrator
Baleful Strix
Thief of Sanity
Bladegriff Prototype
Oblivion Sower
Slither Blade
Whirler Rogue
Triton Shorestalker
Silhana Ledgewalker
Void Attendant
Trygon Predator
Sorcery
Stolen Goods
Curse of the Swine
Arcane Heist
Heartless Conscription
Extract Brain
Culling Ritual
Villainous Wealth
Feed the Swarm
Rampant Growth
Kodama's Reach
Three Visits
Enchantment
Mind’s Dilation
Cunning Rhetoric
Instant
Baleful Mastery
Siphon Insight
Plasm Capture
Putrefy
Land
Overflowing Basin
Drowned Catacomb
Temple of Deceit
Temple of Malady
Darkwater Catacombs
Fetid Pools
Yavimaya Coast
Viridescent Bog
Exotic Orchard
Underground River
Woodland Cemetery
Sunken Hollow
Temple of Mystery
Hinterland Harbor
Darkslick Shores
Flooded Grove
Twilight Mire
Llanowar Wastes
Command Tower
Reliquary Tower
Access Tunnel
Dimir Aqueduct
Opulent Palace
5 Island
6 Swamp
4 Forest
Other
Predators' Hour
Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion
Dream-Thief's Bandana
Token
Thopter / Manifest
Thopter / Treasure
Boar / Manifest
2 Boar / Treasure
Eldrazi Scion / Manifest
Eldrazi Scion / Treasure
Bounty card: The Outsider
Bounty card: Gorra Tash and Silas
Outlaws of Thunder Junction Most Wanted decklist
Most Wanted, as well as having a whole load of artifact cards, contains 33 creatures which are almost all Outlaws of some kind (Assassin, Mercenary, Rogue, Pirate, or Warlock). How convenient then that when creatures that fit into this newly introduced type of batching deal damage to a player, Olivia, Opulent Outlaw creates a Treasure token.
Creature
Legendary
Olivia, Opulent Outlaw
Vihaan, Goldwaker
Massacre Girl
Fain, the Broker
Kamber, the Plunderer
Mari, the Killing Quill
Rankle, Master of Pranks
Captain Lannery Storm
Grenzo, Havoc Raiser
Laurine, the Diversion
Breena, the Demagogue
Queen Marchesa
Non-legendary
Angelic Sell-Sword
Witch of the Moors
Nighthawk Scavenger
Misfortune Teller
Ogre Slumlord
Charred Graverobber
Marshland Bloodcaster
Veinwitch Coven
Dire Fleet Ravager
Mirror Entity
Dire Fleet Daredevil
Angrath's Marauders
Captivating Crew
Academy Manufactor
Mistmeadow Skulk
Changeling Outcast
Morbid Opportunist
Aetherborn Marauder
Tenured Inkcaster
Impulsive Pilferer
Humble Defector
Graywater's Fixer
Sorcery
Council's Judgment
Painful Truths
Hex
Back in Town
Seize the Spotlight
Mass Mutiny
Requisition Raid
Feed the Swarm
Artifact
Idol of Oblivion
Bounty Board
Lightning Greaves
Glittering Stockpile
Arcane Signet
Trailblazer's Boots
Orzhov Signet
Sol Ring
Rakdos Signet
Bandit's Haul
Enchantment
We Ride at Dawn
Discreet Retreat
Rain of Riches
Life Insurance
Shiny Impetus
Instant
Heliod's Intervention
Dead Before Sunrise
Deadly Dispute
Shoot the Sheriff
Boros Charm
Curtains' Call
Land
Fetid Heath
Command Beacon
Vault of the Archangel
Dragonskull Summit
Temple of Silence
Temple of Malice
Exotic Orchard
Temple of Triumph
Clifftop Retreat
Isolated Chapel
Caves of Koilos
Battlefield Forge
Sulfurous Springs
Rugged Prairie
Desolate Mire
Shadowblood Ridge
Canyon Slough
Smoldering Marsh
Blackcleave Cliffs
Command Tower
Bojuka Bog
Path of Ancestry
Rogue's Passage
Demolition Field
Tainted Peak
Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion
Nomad Outpost
Temple of the False God
Bonders' Enclave
2 Plains
4 Swamp
2 Mountain
Token
Mercenary / Treasure
Inkling / Treasure
Mercenary / Treasure
Rogue / The Monarch
Rat / Blood
Eldrazi / Clue
Assassin / Food
Bounty card: Squeakers the Sly
Bounty card: Eriana, Wrecking Ball
Bounty card: Lyssa, Sterling Collector
