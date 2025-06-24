Everything you need to know about MTG Final Fantasy

MTG Final Fantasy is what happens when you combine one of the world's best card games with absolutely beloved JRPGs. Throw in a splash of limited stock for (justified) fan hysteria. Bon appetite!

Naturally, there's more to this new Magic: The Gathering set than that. MTG Final Fantasy is one of the biggest launches for the game in 2025, and it's proven to be wildly popular so far.

With that in mind, here's a full lowdown of everything you need to know about this enormous, wide-ranging set. That means everything from the product lineup and mechanics to where you can get it all for less.

What is MTG Final Fantasy?

(Image credit: Rollin Bishop)

A massive crossover set

Covers every Final Fantasy game

Features Commander decks and boosters

MTG Final Fantasy is a grand crossover between the two franchises; it translates the worlds, characters, items, spells, monsters, and stories of every single FF game into Magic: The Gathering. That means there will be representation from your favorite entry in the series, be it Final Fantasy VII or Final Fantasy XIII.

These cards don't use screengrabs or existing concept art, though. Aside from a few collector throwbacks, they're filled with original artwork from a range of creators.

Practically speaking, this is the fourth Magic: The Gathering set to launch in 2025 (or third, when you consider how MTG Innistrad Remastered was a reprint). It follows on from the dragon-laden MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm and racing-themed MTG Aetherdrift. Like both of them, it's fully Standard-legal. Unlike some previous collaborations, it's featured on the digital MTG Arena as well.

In short, this isn't just a blink and you'll miss it tie-in; MTG Final Fantasy is a full, major set. There are actually 309 cards in total, and each Commander deck contains 25 cards that haven't been seen in Magic: The Gathering before. What's more, there are 16 basic lands in total - one for every main game in the Final Fantasy series. These draw from iconic locations fans shouldn't have much trouble recognizing.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Square Enix)

Recent updates

MTG Final Fantasy is out now, meaning you can pick up your fill of boosters or Commander decks as we speak. Well, in theory. Stock can be hard to come by, and knowing where to buy MTG Final Fantasy is tricky.

Still, it should be available wherever Magic: The Gathering is sold. Here's the exact release schedule.

Prerelease events: June 6-12

June 6-12 MTG Arena release date: June 10

June 10 Tabletop release: June 13

MTG Final Fantasy products

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Four Commander decks (normal/collector editions)

Play Boosters & Collector Boosters

Booster display boxes & bundles

Even though MTG Final Fantasy is better described as a crossover (e.g. part of Magic's 'Universes Beyond' initiative), it's still a fully Standard-legal set. That means it's enjoying the full complement of products, along with some added collector editions to take advantage of hype.

Let's take a full rundown of what's on offer.

Starter Set

Like Lord of the Rings and Bloomburrow before it, MTG Final Fantasy is one of the rare few sets to get a Starter Kit. This one has Cloud and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII headlining it.

Starter Kit | View at Amazon

This starter set serves to introduce new players to MTG, but also the Final Fantasy range as a whole. It features two decks (with Cloud and Sephiroth) with 60 cards each, a couple of deck boxes to store them in, and Arena codes for both decks so that you can use them in the digital game.

Commander decks

There are four precon Commander decks to collect in MTG Final Fantasy, and they all revolve around a specific game in the franchise. As an added wrinkle, there are also two editions of each precon - normal and collector. These obviously vary in price, and the latter contains Surge foil versions of the cards. That makes them incredibly sought-after.

If you're curious about using these decks, don't miss our guide on how to play MTG Commander. As for the ones we think are most worthy of your time, expert Magic play Abigail Shannon has the lowdown in her write-up on the best MTG Final Fantasy Commander decks.

Counter Blitz | View at Amazon

This green, white, and blue deck focuses on Final Fantasy 10, and it emphasizes counters as a key part of gameplay. We ranked it as the set's top deck, and the one we'd recommend getting.

Limit Break | View at Amazon

As the inclusion of Cloud would suggest, this red, green, and white Commander deck is all about Final Fantasy VII. It's a weapons-heavy deck that focuses on buffing your characters.

Revival Trance | View at Amazon

Pack your graveyard and bring back fallen heroes with this red, white, and black deck that spotlights Final Fantasy VI. We weren't as keen on this deck because the secondary face commander, Celes, can be awkward to use.

Scions & Spellcraft | View at Amazon

The Final Fantasy XIV white, blue, and black combo is our least favorite of the range's Commander Decks because it's a bit unfocused, but its spotlight on advantage and control could be effective with some changes.

Play boosters

Like most Magic sets, MTG Final Fantasy includes Play Boosters. These can be purchased individually or as part of the Play Booster Box.

Play Booster | View at TCGPlayer

Every pack contains 14 MTG Final Fantasy cards randomly selected from the entire range, but you're guaranteed to get 1–4 cards of rarity Rare or higher along with a Shining Foil card.

Play Booster Box | View at Amazon

Happy to go all in on MTG Final Fantasy? Luckily for you, Play Booster Boxes get you 30 of the 14-card Play Boosters at once. That's a lot of Shining Foil and Rare cards.

Collector boosters

As always, MTG Final Fantasy includes a Collector Booster line with special art treatments and effects that aren't available anywhere else. As a result of this, they tend to be a lot more expensive than Play Boosters.

Collector Booster | Vie at Walmart

Every single Collector Booster pack contains 15 cards, 5-6 of which are rarity Rare or higher. You can pick up special treatments, borderless cards, and more here as well.

Collector Booster Box | View at Amazon

Much like the Play Booster Box, this one contains a mass of Collector Boosters for you to maximize your chances of getting something good. Indeed, there are 12 packs included in this roundup.

Bundles and prerelease

If you want to bulk up your collection without spending a small fortune on booster boxes, set bundles and prerelease boxes are your best bet. While you can normally get just one prerelease box, this time there are five to represent each faction on Tarkir.

Bundle | View at Amazon

Here's another product that's incredibly difficult to get hold of. It contains 9 Play Boosters and two foil extended-art cards along with 32 full-art Lands.

Gift Bundle | View at TCGPlayer

I've not seen these since the set launched, and it's easy to see why; the box contains 9 Play Boosters, a Collector Booster, a special die, a storage box, extended-art foil promo cards, and more.

Prerelease | View at TCGPlayer

It seems a bit harder to get hold of the Prerelease pack for Final Fantasy, certainly more so than previous sets. As per usual, this included a collection of Play Boosters to go with a die.

MTG Final Fantasy mechanics

(Image credit: Rollin Bishop)

A lot of returning mechanics

Job select is a fun nod to an FF staple

Brings back Sagas, Adventures, and more

Because it's such a massive set, MTG Final Fantasy brings a lot of gameplay changes along for the ride. Luckily, long-time players will have seen most of these before (aside from a couple of name changes). Here's what you can expect to come up against.

Adventures: This concept came about as a result of the D&D set, and it returns in honor of the Final Fantasy series. You can either play the instant or sorcery side of your card, or the permanent half. Job select: Like so many of the games, MTG Final Fantasy features Jobs. Certain Equipment cards ask you to create a 1/1 colorless Hero creature token this will be attached to. Saga creatures: You can summon monsters in certain Final Fantasy games, and MTG recreates this with Saga cards. These are stepped cards that provide greater benefits as you complete more of their criteria. Landcycling: Want a specific land type? This mechanic allows you to find exactly that, cycling through your deck for a land type of your choice after discarding a card. Double-sided cards: If you've been playing since Innistrad, this will be a familiar mechanic. Once certain conditions have been met, your card flips over to reveal a (usually nastier) alternate form. Tiered: We've seen this mechanic before, but now it has a new name. Basically, a spell becomes more powerful the more mana you use.

MTG Final Fantasy story

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Square Enix)

There isn't a story this time

Every mainline FF game is featured, though

Much like the Tales of Middle-earth set, MTG Final Fantasy does not include a story. This is a marked difference to mainline sets such as Tarkir, which drop expensive lore via a series of short stories posted on the Magic website.

Instead, this release focuses on celebrating characters and stories we love from the 16 primary Final Fantasy games. No matter which entry you like best, you'll find a nod to it here.

MTG Final Fantasy deals

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Square Enix)

Hoping to get your hands on Final Fantasy cards for as little as possible? Although doing so will be difficult, we hunt down the best MTG deals each and every week so can help. Indeed, we've set our price-matching software on a 24/7 search for the latest price cuts. If any exist, you'll find these below.

Want an idea of what you should play next? Be sure to drop in on the best board games and the best tabletop RPGs.