Everything you need to know about MTG Aetherdrift

MTG Aetherdrift is revving its engines as launch day approaches, and we're now just a few weeks away from the racing-themed set. What makes it stand out from other Magic: The Gathering releases, though? And is it worth betting on?

Our team is here to give you the lowdown on this multiversal death race, from the exact release date to new mechanics being introduced for MTG Aetherdrift. We've also included the full product lineup and where to get the goods for less (our price-matching software is always on the lookout for deals, so any bargains will appear below).

Basically, this is a pitstop for anyone wanting to swot up on all things Aetherdrift. We'll update this page with tips from our in-house experts as we approach the finish line too, so keep an eye out if you're looking to master one of the best card games .

What is MTG Aetherdrift?

The first main set of 2025

Racing-themed

Visits multiple MTG worlds

Aetherdrift is the first major, main-line Magic set of 2025. That means it includes a couple of premade Commander decks, a Bundle, and alongside the usual Play and Collector Boosters.

In terms of what it's about, this is a racing-themed product that draws on everything from Mario Kart to Mad Max. That means you'll find racers from multiple worlds we've visited before in MTG lore, not to mention a few we haven't. Plenty of existing characters are skidding onto the racetrack for MTG Aetherdrift as well; Chandra and Loot are amongst the returning faces we'll see behind the wheel.

We don't have long to wait until MTG Aetherdrift screeches past the finish line; it's only a few weeks away, and will actually arrive in tabletop form on Valentine's Day. Who says romance is dead?

Here's the exact release schedule, including the launch window for MTG Arena:

Story: January 14, 2025

January 14, 2025 Debut: January 21, 2025

January 21, 2025 Card previews: January 21 - 31, 2025

January 21 - 31, 2025 Pre-release: February 7 - 13, 2025

February 7 - 13, 2025 MTG Arena release: February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025 Tabletop release: February 14, 2025

As an aside, it's worth pointing out that the digital version for MTG Arena is coming out early. Rather than dropping on Valentine's day, mobile and PC players will get it a couple of days early on February 11.

MTG Aetherdrift products

Two Commander decks

Play & Collector boosters

Bundle & Pre-release

As the first major set of 2025 (and unlike MTG Innistrad Remastered), Aetherdrift gets everything publisher Wizards of the Coast can throw at it. That means Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander decks, a Bundle, and more.

Want the full lowdown? Here you go.

Commander decks

MTG Aetherdrift includes Commander decks like all other main releases, but it breaks the mold by having two instead of the usual four. It's not clear why Wizards of the Coast have stripped things back, but perhaps this will avoid one particular deck being so popular it becomes wildly overpriced while the others languish in its shadow.

Oddly, neither of these decks focus on driving or racers to any great degree.

Living Energy | View at Amazon

This Green, Blue, and Red deck uses its face Commander (the artificer Saheeli) to store energy and power up artifact creatures for a "big finish." If you enjoy the classic Green-style energy ramp, this deck looks to fill that niche.

Eternal Might | View at Amazon

A White Blue Black deck emphasizing the dear old dead, Eternal Might takes us to the plane of Amonkhet where you burn through cards to build up a massive undead army. Its face Commander, Temmet, allows you to draw and discard a card each turn, and Zombies in your control get a +1/+1 whenever you do.

Play Boosters

As always, Play Boosters are available for this MTG set. They're perfect for Limited formats like Draft and Sealed, though you can of course use them to build up decks.

Play Booster | View at Miniature Market

As with all Play Boosters, you get 14 cards here. These are mostly Common, but you'll also get between one and four cards of Rare rarity or higher (alongside the chance for a "Special Guest Mythic Rare from Magic’s history featuring new Borderless art"). One Traditional Foil card of any rarity will be included too, and 20% of packs could net you a Traditional Foil Land.

Play Booster Box | View at Amazon

This enormous box of Play Boosters gets you 30 packs in total, numbering 420 cards in total. That's slightly less than previous boxes, oddly enough.

Collector boosters

As the name would suggest, these are made for the collectors amongst you thanks to including cards you won't get anywhere else. However, they're more expensive as a result.

Collector Booster | View on Amazon

As usual, individual Collector Booster packs provide you with 15 cards each. You'll receive six alt-border cards alongside five special cards of rarity Rare or higher.

Collector Booster Box | View at Amazon

This is easily the most expensive item in the MTG Aetherdrift range, but it's crammed with highly sought-after cards. Indeed, you're getting 12 Booster packs per box.

Bundles & Prerelease

If you want the best possible kickoff to Aetherdrift or are buying a present for the Magic fan in your life the following options will be perfect:

Bundle | View at Amazon

These packs include multiple Play Boosters (nine, in this case) to go with a specially-themed die, 40 Land cards, a storage box, and a special alt-art Traditional Foil card you won't find anywhere else.

Finish Line Bundle | View at Amazon

This special version of the Bundle includes two Collector Boosters alongside six Play Boosters, 20 foil Lands, a couple of Box Topper cards, a storage box, a Spindown life counter, and stickers.

Prerelease | View at Amazon

Head to the prerelease events for MTG Aetherdrift and you can snag yourself a special boxset with boosters, tokens, and special dice.

MTG Aetherdrift mechanics

As the first 'main' set of 2025, MTG Aetherdrift introduces a raft of new and returning mechanics to spice up your games. Unsurprisingly, these are all racing themed. Here's a brief overview.

Speed: Appropriately, the biggest addition for Aetherdrift is Speed. You gain a point of Speed whenever an opponent loses life during your turn, and if you reach Max Speed (a score of 4), certain abilities might trigger. 'Streaking Oilgorger' gains lifelink at Max Speed, for example.

Appropriately, the biggest addition for Aetherdrift is Speed. You gain a point of Speed whenever an opponent loses life during your turn, and if you reach Max Speed (a score of 4), certain abilities might trigger. 'Streaking Oilgorger' gains lifelink at Max Speed, for example. Start Your Engines: Cards with this ability allow you to start building up Speed.

Cards with this ability allow you to start building up Speed. Exhaust: This is all about giving you a much-needed boost, representing the old saying "pedal to the metal." However, it can only be used once per card.

This is all about giving you a much-needed boost, representing the old saying "pedal to the metal." However, it can only be used once per card. Vehicle: Unsurprisingly, a set about racing includes vehicles. This returning mechanic introduces cars and more that can be crewed by other cards for specific effects.

Unsurprisingly, a set about racing includes vehicles. This returning mechanic introduces cars and more that can be crewed by other cards for specific effects. Mount & Saddle: These aren't new mechanics, but they are appropriate for this set's high-speed theme. Saddling a mount (by tapping cards) usually gives that creature a bonus.

These aren't new mechanics, but they are appropriate for this set's high-speed theme. Saddling a mount (by tapping cards) usually gives that creature a bonus. Cycling: Racing along on your... bicycle? Here's another returning mechanic that lets you discard a card and draw another one.

MTG Aetherdrift story

Story revisits Kaladesh, now called Avishkar

Involves a death race across the multiverse

Prize is an Aetherspark which can make anyone a Planeswalker

Because this is Magic's first major set of 2025, a multi-part story is available to provide context for all the shenanigans you'll be getting up to over the next few months.

Things kick off on Avishkar (a steampunk plane that used to be called Kaladesh) following a revolution that deposed the former, corrupt government. As a way to usher in this fresh start, the new rulers are throwing the multiversal Ghirapur Grand Prix - a legitimized version of a once-illegal street race. The winner earns the 'Aetherspark,' a mystical treasure that turns its bearer into a Planeswalker (AKA someone with the ability to travel the multiverse at will).

Numerous characters from Magic: The Gathering history are approaching the start line, including Chandra Nalaar, an interdimensional critter known as Loot, and Winter - a survivor from the horror-themed realm of MTG Duskmourn. All of them have a reason to seek out the Aetherspark, but only one can get there first. You can catch up on the official plot here.

Best MTG Aetherdrift deals

Hoping to save on Aetherdrift? Not a problem. Our price-matching software is always on the lookout for the lowest possible price, and you'll find these displayed below.

If you're new to the hobby, don't miss our guide on how to play Magic: The Gathering. For those wanting to break into the game's premier match type, be sure to check out this feature on how to play MTG Commander as well.